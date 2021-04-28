Pennsylvania Senate OKs bill to halt plans to toll bridges

“As much as I loathe to tax my constituents to fix a bridge, I’d rather tax them than have them in some sort of catastrophe when the Girard Point Bridge falls down,” Sen. John Sabatina, D-Philadelphia, said during floor debate.

Sooner or later, Sabatina said, “a bridge is going to collapse and we're all going to look at each other and say, ‘how did that happen? How could we have prevented that?’”

Opponents of the 2012 law warned its backers during floor arguments that year that it would create an avenue for an unelected commission to approve tolling projects.

The bill would require PennDOT to start the process over by providing more information about its proposals, publicly advertising them, taking public comment and seeking approval from both the governor and the Legislature.

In a statement, Wolf's office said the bill undercuts the benefits of public-private partnerships, politicizes a process designed to foster innovation and efficiency and adds unnecessary bureaucracy that the 2012 law was designed to avoid.

In any case, the bill's requirements around public input are already part of PennDOT's normal process under state and federal law, Wolf's office said.