 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pennsylvania school pension fund to divest Russian assets

  • 0
PSERS logo

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s biggest public pension system will begin to sell off its investments in Russia and Belarus, after its board unanimously voted to do so Thursday in light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The $72.5 billion Public School Employees’ Retirement System is one of the nation's biggest public pension funds. The vote targets what it says are almost $300 million directly invested in Russia and Belarus, which is less than one-half of 1% of the fund’s assets. Belarus has been a key ally of Russia in its attack on Ukraine.

The board's motion has a caveat: that divesting must be consistent with the board's prudent fiduciary duty. But the motion also decreed that the system will make no future investments in Russia or Belarus until it votes to change that policy.

Governors and lawmakers in numerous U.S. states have been taking actions to pull state investments from Russian companies, while encouraging private entities to do the same.

In Pennsylvania, lawmakers have begun drafting legislation to require the state Treasury Department and the state’s three public pension funds to divest Russia-related holdings.

People are also reading…

The Treasury Department said it sold off as much of its $2.9 million it had invested in Russian companies as it could.

The State Employees’ Retirement System, which reported almost $36 billion in assets to start 2021, said the fund’s exposure to Russia-related investments amounts to a fraction of 1%. Its board planned to discuss the matter Friday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

No notes, same logo: Dr. Oz's campaign is like his TV show

No notes, same logo: Dr. Oz's campaign is like his TV show

Oz is, at least in part, relying on his celebrity and comfort speaking to people extemporaneously to help distinguish himself from his Republican competitors heading into the May primary and position himself as a strong contender for the fall general election.

Watch Now: Related Video

Sweden plans to deepen ties with NATO amid Russian aggression

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News