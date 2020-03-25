Pennsylvania saw 400K jobless claims last week, labor leader says
top story

Pennsylvania saw 400K jobless claims last week, labor leader says

Virus Outbreak Pennsylvania

A cyclist passes by a less busy Geno's Steaks in Philadelphia on Tuesday. Non-essential businesses are closed and a stay-at-home order has been issued by the city, with exceptions to allow people to purchase essential goods and food or seek medical attention, to try to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

 Jessica Griffin, The Philadelphia Inquirer

HARRISBURG — More than 400,000 Pennsylvanians filed for unemployment compensation benefits last week amid a tidal wave of coronavirus-related business shutdowns, eclipsing the high-point during the recession a decade ago, the state's top organized labor leader said Wednesday.

Rick Bloomingdale, president of the Pennsylvania chapter of the AFL-CIO, said Gov. Tom Wolf's administration briefed him on last week's figures as the union urges Wolf and lawmakers to expand unemployment compensation benefits to replace a full salary, rather than a half salary.

Wolf last Thursday ordered a statewide shutdown of all "non-life-sustaining" businesses in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus and buy time for the state's health care system to expand staffing, equipment and bed space.

Even before that order, unemployment compensation filings in Pennsylvania and many other states had skyrocketed, underscoring how many businesses had already closed or shed workers.

A review of weekly data going back to 1987 shows a high-point of 61,000 in early 2010, when the effects of the Great Recession were taking hold.

The agency would not release last week's figures to The Associated Press, saying the federal government has embargoed the figures until Thursday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News