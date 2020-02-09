Pennsylvania's big higher education problem gets a spotlight

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“Unless we ensure affordability, we just can’t make it,” Greenstein said in an interview. “The students we need to graduate to meet those numbers can’t make it to graduation.”

A major complication of Wolf's plan is the cash source: Wolf is proposing to divert it from subsidies for the horse-racing industry.

Derided by critics as corporate welfare, the horse-racing industry has defenders and top Republicans and Democrats acknowledging that the idea is divisive within their caucuses.

But, if Wolf and lawmakers can agree on another source of money, then the concept of the scholarship program could be a winner in the Republican-controlled Legislature.

The cash source aside, there is likely to be broad support among lawmakers for providing more aid to state system students, said Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Pat Browne, R-Lehigh.

House Appropriations Committee Chairman Stan Saylor, R-York, likes it, too.

“I love the idea of a scholarship program,” Saylor said. “It depends on whose ox is getting gored here, but the big thing is, I like the initiative from the governor.”

Such a large pot of money for scholarships will no doubt generate debate.