Pennsylvania Republicans eye referendums to get past governor vetoes

Those provisions belonged in the law, not the constitution, but delegates did not trust the Legislature to regulate corporations, Ledewitz said.

“At least that was rational,” Ledewitz said. “They're only doing this because the governor has a veto. ... You could put anything in the constitution, but you don’t because if you do, you’re going to have to amend it all the time once you start down that road.”

Wolf's second and last term expires in January 2023. Voters elect a new governor in November 2022.

Rep. Jeff Wheeland, R-Lycoming, downplayed the importance of Wolf's veto threat in his sponsorship of the voter ID amendment to the constitution.

Voter ID is popular, Wheeland said, citing an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll that asked about voter ID.

“I’m just listening to the people,” Wheeland said. "That’s what the people want.”

The nearest opportunity for Republicans to get the election-related proposals on the ballot is 2023. Before that, the proposals must pass the Legislature twice in two consecutive legislative sessions.