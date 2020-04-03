Pennsylvania receives about half of the personal protective medical equipment it requested from federal government

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Pennsylvania has received about half the personal protective medical equipment it requested from the federal government, and state officials say more has been promised.

The U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform on Thursday released data on distributions from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to several states.

Pennsylvania asked for 494,000 of the all-important N95 respirator masks that are in high demand but short supply at some medical facilities treating coronavirus patients. It received 112,000, with another 121,000 promised, according to the data.

The state is also supposed to be getting more face shields and surgical masks than it asked for, but not as many pairs of gloves, the report said.

Maureen May, a nurse at Temple University Hospital, said Thursday that nurses are already having to ration personal protective equipment while treating some 30 coronavirus patients in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

“If we cannot protect ourselves, we’re spreaders, we are going to spread not only to our patients, (but) our colleagues and the community,” May told reporters on an unrelated conference call arranged by the Pennsylvania Democratic Party.