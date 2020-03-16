Pennsylvania pushes for more commercial testing, away from state lab testing

With the onset of commercial laboratories and health systems performing COVID-19 testing themselves, Pennsylvania has seen double-digit positive cases crop up in the last two days as more residents get available testing.
And the Pennsylvania Department of Health wants to keep most of the testing in the commercial industry.
The question of available testing has plagued the U.S. response to COVID-19, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention being the only agency that could test samples for the disease with the onset of cases in the country.
By the time Pennsylvania reported its first two presumptive positive cases on March 6 — cases that would not be confirmed by the CDC until nearly four business days after the announcement — the state lab in Exton had been able to test only five specimens a day. That would rise to 25 and later to more than 100 by the weekend.
But the slow start and strict CDC guidelines on testing may be part of the reason larger numbers are being reported. Initially, the CDC advised health departments to only test those who had symptoms of COVID-19 — fever, cough and respiratory problems — as well as either had contact with a known source of the disease or who had traveled to an affected country.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported last week that it relaxed those guidelines to include those with just symptoms of the disease, and officials again on Monday during a virtual news conference pushed the decision to individual health care providers seeing patients.
Those health care providers now can send specimens to commercial laboratories or even test the specimens themselves at select hospitals across the state. Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said she'd like to keep it that way, adding that the department still gets notified of positive results within a day of the finding.
"We're trying to shift testing to commercial labs and health systems," Levine said Monday. "We're trying to get most patients tested that way."
New guidelines from the state Department of Health issued over the weekend to health care providers is to encourage people who are worried but have no symptoms to stay home and not receive a test; have someone who is feeling sick but would not normally see a doctor to call a health care provider to see if it's worth ordering a test commercially; and to have those feeling ill and who have known exposure or have a medical emergency to call 911 and let them know about the possibility of exposure so they can prepare.
The department is no longer offering to have patients or providers call them for testing at the state lab, though it will continue to do testing in cases of patients with known COVID-19 contact, health care workers, patients with no alternative diagnosis and patients from nursing facilities.
The new testing guidelines come about as health officials said there are one or two cases in the state with "community spread," or infection from an unknown source. Levine said these cases were investigated but as of yet, no source has been identified.
She did not specify where these cases were located, but state epidemiologist Sharon Watkins said they are in discussion with Montgomery County about the issue. The county has more cases than any county in the state.
Levine said the worry for health officials is what the CDC is branding "sustained community spread," where an area sees a large number of cases with no known source of contact.
"We fully expect we will see sustained community spread," Levine said, adding that she and Wolf want mitigation efforts in place before that happens.
With testing now on the shoulders of commercial labs and health systems, some in the region are working to make sure testing is offered locally.
Wellmon Medical Associates in Shippensburg notified patients last week that it started working with Quest Diagnostics to offer COVID-19 testing.
UPMC announced it is collecting specimens for COVID-19 testing based on provider recommendations and input from infectious prevention specialists.
"We are preparing to open outpatient specimen collection sites in our area [Midstate], at an as-yet undetermined date," UPMC Pinnacle said in a statement. "We will keep the community informed when those sites are activated."
Though the local health system will have a collection site in the area, UPMC Pinnacle said it will not be open to the general public. Patients must have a physician referral, which must be approved by the UPMC infection prevention team, and those patients must then have an appointment to have their sample collected.
UPMC Pinnacle said in a statement that it has already treated and discharged a patient who was diagnosed with a presumptive positive case of COVID-19. Though the health system would not elaborate on which hospital treated the patient, it said staff followed safety protocols to care for the patient.
That patient, who was exposed through international travel, is in self-isolation and symptom management at home, which is guided by the health system and state health officials.
Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason