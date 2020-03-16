Pennsylvania pushes for more commercial testing, away from state lab testing

Those health care providers now can send specimens to commercial laboratories or even test the specimens themselves at select hospitals across the state. Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said she'd like to keep it that way, adding that the department still gets notified of positive results within a day of the finding.

"We're trying to shift testing to commercial labs and health systems," Levine said Monday. "We're trying to get most patients tested that way."

New guidelines from the state Department of Health issued over the weekend to health care providers is to encourage people who are worried but have no symptoms to stay home and not receive a test; have someone who is feeling sick but would not normally see a doctor to call a health care provider to see if it's worth ordering a test commercially; and to have those feeling ill and who have known exposure or have a medical emergency to call 911 and let them know about the possibility of exposure so they can prepare.

The department is no longer offering to have patients or providers call them for testing at the state lab, though it will continue to do testing in cases of patients with known COVID-19 contact, health care workers, patients with no alternative diagnosis and patients from nursing facilities.