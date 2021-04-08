Pennsylvania promises quicker, easier jobless claims system

Complaints about the system have continued even a year later as the department has struggled to hire and train new employees on a complex system and absorb new jobless benefits programs on the fly.

“The new system will be easy to use, provide access to important information and streamline the unemployment claim filing process for workers, employers, unemployment program staff, and third-party administrators,” Berrier said.

The new system was created by Palm Harbor, Florida-based Geographic Solutions Inc. on a $30.2 million contract, plus some ancillary costs, Berrier said.

The new system will handle claims and appeals for unemployment compensation, pandemic emergency unemployment compensation, extended benefits, shared work or short-time compensation and trade readjustment allowances.

The new system also will allow users to check the status of a payment, use a dashboard to receive message from state workers and manage certain options on their account.

The system had been close to being introduced last year when the pandemic hit, Berrier said, but the department put it on hold to manage the surge in unemployment claims as businesses shut down and people hunkered down at home.

With claims on a downward trend this spring, department officials decided they could go forward with introducing the system, Berrier said.

