Pennsylvania prepares to launch virus-tracing app next month

North Dakota and Wyoming have also launched an app using the Apple-Google technology in recent days, and a number of other states are interested in it, Google has said.

It is designed to automatically notify people if they might have been exposed to the coronavirus, and state officials say the app does not store location information, personal information or the identify of anyone who is in close enough range to possibly be exposed.

It relies on Bluetooth wireless technology to detect when someone who downloaded the app has spent time near another app user who later tests positive for the virus.

As a threshold, the app uses the Centers for Disease Control guideline of being within 6 feet for at least 15 minutes, said Meghna Patel, deputy secretary for health innovation at the Department of Health.

The identity of app users will be protected by encryption and anonymous identifier beacons that change frequently, the companies have said.

Patel said Ireland and Germany are good examples for where apps like this have been successful. More than 25% or 30% of those countries' populations have downloaded the app and it has issued notifications that helped break chains of transmission, Patel said.