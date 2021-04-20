Pennsylvania plans to send vaccine to more providers

One of those frustrated customers is Heather Thompson, the primary caregiver for her bedridden 66-year-old mother, who can only be transported by ambulance. Thompson, who rarely leaves the house, said she figured she and her mom wouldn’t be able to get vaccinated.

Thompson was excited when she heard Vine Pharmacy was making house calls, but by then she was too late — the small pharmacy had already lost its supply.

“I can’t believe they took out the little ones. I’m sure there’s a ton of people in the same situation I am, and that jeopardizes a lot of people’s lives,” Thompson said. “Now we’re stuck in this. I don’t even know if we’ll get vaccinated, to be honest.”

Another pharmacy that lost its vaccine supply, The Medicine Shoppe in Bloomsburg, has been requesting first doses for weeks without success.

“Let Geisinger continue to do thousands of vaccines a day,” said pharmacy manager Jennifer Seltzer, referring to the health care giant that dominates large swaths of central and northeastern Pennsylvania. “I'm worried about the hundred people a day who can't get there. Why can't I take care of those hundred?”

The state has said it cut the provider network to focus on those that could efficiently vaccinate large numbers of people.