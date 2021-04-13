Pennsylvania pauses use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania said it is following the federal government’s recommendation and pausing use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine during an investigation into reports of unusual blood clots.

The state Department of Health told all COVID-19 vaccine providers in the state to stop administering the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine until at least April 20 “out of an abundance of caution."

According to federal data, Pennsylvania has received 778,000 doses of the J&J vaccine and administered more than 257,000.

The Wolf administration had reserved its initial allotment of the J&J vaccine for educators. The vast majority of Pennsylvania residents who have been vaccinated received either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, which are unaffected by the pause.

In the Philadelphia suburbs, Montgomery and Delaware counties said ahead of the state's announcement that they would temporarily stop using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

