Pennsylvania on track to expand overtime pay eligibility

HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf's administration is on the brink of making Pennsylvania one of a handful of states to expand eligibility for overtime pay beyond federal thresholds, winning a final vote Friday from a state regulatory board that agreed an increase was badly overdue.

The Independent Regulatory Review Commission voted 3-2 to approve a regulation that Wolf, a Democrat, first proposed two years ago amid a repeated failure to persuade the Republican-controlled Legislature to raise Pennsylvania's minimum wage above the federal baseline.

“This is an important victory for thousands of workers,” Wolf said in a statement. “People who work overtime should be paid for it. This is absolutely the right thing to do."

The new overtime regulation is estimated to expand overtime pay eligibility to 82,000 salaried workers in the next two years, delivering another $20 million to nearly $23 million a year in increased earnings after the rule takes full effect.

The regulation phases in the increase in two steps and requires in 2022 that salaried workers earning up to $875 a week, or $45,500 a year, get time-and-a-half pay for any time they work over 40 hours in a week. The first salary step increase takes effect in 2021 to $780 a week, or $40,650 a year.