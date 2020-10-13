Pennsylvania loosens rent relief rules; Eagles to have fans in stands

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania is extending the application deadline and changing the rules of a key rent and mortgage relief program in an effort to boost participation by landlords and keep more people in their homes during the pandemic, the governor announced Tuesday.

The state is using $175 million of its federal coronavirus relief money to provide rental assistance to eligible tenants and mortgage relief to homeowners, but officials say the program has not been working as well as intended. Through the end of September, the program has paid out $9.7 million on behalf of 5,686 renters, according to the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency.

Some landlords have been reluctant to apply because of a $750-per-month cap on payments, state officials say. Many housing units rent for more than $750, but the program did not allow landlords to ask tenants to make up the difference.

That is changing.

Starting Saturday, the program will permit landlords and renters, as well as lenders and delinquent homeowners, to enter into repayment agreements for any money still owed after the monthly benefit is paid, Gov. Tom Wolf said Tuesday. Landlords and lenders will still have the option of forgiving the remaining debt.

Wolf has also extended the application deadline from Sept. 30 to Nov. 4.