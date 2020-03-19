Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board: Wine and liquor stores to stay closed, beer distributors can stay open

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board has begun boarding up some of its now-closed wine and liquor stores, and advised beer distributors that they are free to remain open.

The agency said it is evaluating its roughly 600 store locations on a case-by-case basis as a precaution. It has boarded up under two dozen stores, based on history of prior break-ins, the agency said.

Separately, liquor industry trade groups are urging Wolf to reopen state-run liquor stores that have shut down due to the virus, or consider alternatives to closure.

In a letter to Wolf, the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States and the American Distilled Spirits Association noted that Pennsylvania is the only state to shutter all its liquor stores.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board shuttered stores as of 9 p.m. Tuesday, saying in a statement "it is critical that we all do our part to mitigate the impact of COVID-19,” the illness caused by the virus.

A spokeswoman said Thursday that the agency is not, for now, reconsidering the decision to close the stores. Distilleries are free to sell their own products for off-premises consumption, the agency has said.

Wolf's administration, meanwhile, has promised a crackdown on bars and restaurants that fail to adhere to Wolf's order to stop serving food and drink on-site, but they are also free to sell wine and beer to-go.

