Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board resumes limited online sales, deliveries of wines and spirits

Tthe Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced Wednesday that it has resumed limited sales from www.FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com, accepting a controlled number of orders per day with plans to increase order capacity as fulfillment capacity increases.

Customers will be limited to purchasing up to six bottles per transaction from a reduced catalog of about 1,000 top-selling wines and spirits, according to a news release from the PLCB. All orders must be shipped to home or non-store addresses, and only one order per address will be fulfilled per day.

The PLCB said it is not considering reopening stores at this time, although the agency continues to monitor the situation in consultation with the Wolf Administration and public health officials.

“We understand the public wants to have access to wines and spirits during these unprecedented times, but we have a responsibility to mitigate community spread of this virus to every extent possible and make sure our employees and our customers are as safe as they can be,” PLCB Chairman Tim Holden said. “We believe that re-opening FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com in a controlled manner will allow us to provide access to consumers while also protecting our employees and consumers from unnecessary risk.”

