Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board may add fulfillment centers to meet demand for online orders

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board said Thursday it might increase the number of fulfillment centers to handle the tremendous demand for its new online sales program.

The state’s brick-and-mortar liquor stores were shut down March 17 over coronavirus concerns.

The online order system has been getting upwards of 2 million page hits a day since it launched last week, but the vast majority of would-be customers have been unable to place an order because of the program's lack of fulfillment capacity.

The program filled 684 orders on its first day and was up to about 1,800 orders per day this week, board spokeswoman Elizabeth Brassell said. She said the relative few who successfully placed orders have been getting delivery within two days.

The existing fulfillment centers, staffed with employees and contract workers, are in Pittsburgh, the Philadelphia suburbs and Wilkes-Barre.

Pennsylvania’s state-controlled liquor stores and liquor distribution did about $2.7 billion in sales last year. The board says that through the online system, it processed about 9,600 orders for 48,000 bottles worth nearly $900,000 over April 1-8.

Producers, breweries, wineries and distilleries, and privately owned beer distributorships are allowed to sell during the shutdown of nonessential businesses.