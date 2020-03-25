Pennsylvania Legislature votes to ensure teacher pay, waive 180-day school year

The Pennsylvania House and Senate on Wednesday voted unanimously to ensure teachers and other school employees continue to be paid and to endorse the waiver of the normal 180-day minimum number of instructional days.
The bill also requires schools to make a good faith effort to continue instruction during the building closures and submit that plan to the Education Department.
Also Wednesday, the Pennsylvania attorney general's office says it received more than 2,800 complaints about price gouging under the COVID-19 state of emergency. The agency has also issued more than 60 cease-and-desist letters, but no civil charges.
Pennsylvania State Police issued warnings Tuesday to 17 more “non-life-sustaining” businesses that failed to comply with Wolf’s directive to shut down.
State police issued a total of 44 warnings, but no citations, during the first two days of enforcement, the agency announced Wednesday. The greatest number of warnings, nine, was issued by a state police troop that covers four counties in southwestern Pennsylvania.
Wolf has ordered all nonessential businesses to shutter their physical locations to help slow the spread of the virus.
Grocery stores
A grocery store in Hanover Township said in a Facebook post Wednesday that a woman purposely coughed on fresh produce as well as a small section of its bakery, meat case and grocery section.
Gerrity's Supermarkets said the “twisted prank" will result in over $35,000 worth of food being thrown out.
"While it is always a shame when food is wasted, in these times when so many people are worried about the security of our food supply, it is even more disturbing," the store's co-owner Joe Fasula said in the post.
The store contacted police and the case has now been escalated to the District Attorney's Office as the state cracks down on the spreading of coronavirus. Officials plan to determine if the woman has been tested positive for the virus.
The U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday that people who intentionally spread the virus could be charged with terrorism for the “purposeful exposure and infection of others.”
