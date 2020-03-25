Pennsylvania Legislature votes to ensure teacher pay, waive 180-day school year

The Pennsylvania House and Senate on Wednesday voted unanimously to ensure teachers and other school employees continue to be paid and to endorse the waiver of the normal 180-day minimum number of instructional days.

The bill also requires schools to make a good faith effort to continue instruction during the building closures and submit that plan to the Education Department.

Also Wednesday, the Pennsylvania attorney general's office says it received more than 2,800 complaints about price gouging under the COVID-19 state of emergency. The agency has also issued more than 60 cease-and-desist letters, but no civil charges.

Pennsylvania State Police issued warnings Tuesday to 17 more “non-life-sustaining” businesses that failed to comply with Wolf’s directive to shut down.

State police issued a total of 44 warnings, but no citations, during the first two days of enforcement, the agency announced Wednesday. The greatest number of warnings, nine, was issued by a state police troop that covers four counties in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Wolf has ordered all nonessential businesses to shutter their physical locations to help slow the spread of the virus.

Grocery stores