Pennsylvania lawmakers vote to delay primary election until June 2 amid coronavirus concerns

The Democratic Party's presidential delegate selection rules prevent primaries later than June 16, putting Pennsylvania up against a deadline.

If it becomes clear that it will be impossible to hold an election on June 2 because of the virus, lawmakers and the governor will look at options when that time comes, Corman said.

Rep. Kevin Boyle, D-Philadelphia, had pushed for the legislation to include money to pay for counties to send mail-in ballot applications to every registered voter, but he said Republicans blocked it.

“Hopefully we can move to address that in the weeks to come," Boyle said.

In addition to delaying the primary, the legislation would give county election offices a head start on processing and tabulating mail-in ballots, newly allowed under a five-month-old election law.

Letting election workers start at 7 a.m. on election days, instead of after polls close, is designed to help them avoid a massive backup that county officials have warned could extend vote counting in the presidential race for days afterward.

It also would require that challenges to those ballots be filed by the Friday before election days to lighten the post-election load of processing and counting mail-in and absentee ballots.