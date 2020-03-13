Pennsylvania lawmakers pushing at opposing ends as coronavirus relief package takes shape

“If we’re going to do a couple thousand page bill, and jam it down our throats, that’s really irresponsible,” Perry said Friday afternoon.

The Washington Post reported on Friday that the pandemic relief package will center around a large expansion of paid leave for workers, to cover not only those who contract the coronavirus but also those who must leave work to care for a family member diagnosed with COVID-19, as well as workers who must take time off to care for children due to school closures.

The legislation will compensate employers for paid sick leave with a refundable tax credit, according to the Post; Politico reported Thursday that negotiations involved smaller businesses receiving a check from the IRS, while larger businesses would have to eat the cost on their own.

The deal would also involve higher funding for unemployment insurance, increasing the federal cost-share paid to states for Medicaid, and the removal of work requirements for food stamps, according to the Post.