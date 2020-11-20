Pennsylvania lawmakers begin advancing $11B budget package

To close the rest of the gap, lawmakers are using more than $3.3 billion in federal pandemic aid approved by Congress and transferring more than $500 million from off-budget state accounts.

Of those accounts, $185 million is coming from a fund financed by premiums on workers' compensation insurance policies that ensures claims are paid if an insurer is insolvent.

Using the federal aid lowers the reliance on state tax dollars from $36.5 billion to $33.1 billion. Last year’s approved budget was $34 billion, not counting $1 billion in federal coronavirus aid that helped pay for Medicaid costs.

Public schools, universities and many programs and state agencies will have to get by without an increase in funding.

Democrats never floated a plan to increase taxes to help fill the deficit. However, they also oppose using $1.3 billion in leftover aid from last March's federal Cares Act to help paper over the deficit.

They had sought to push that money out to provide hazard pay to frontline workers and to aid universities, hospitals that serve large Medicaid populations, restaurants, child care centers and other businesses and institutions that are suffering during the pandemic.

Wolf and Democratic lawmakers say they are pushing for a new round of federal aid to help address those needs.

