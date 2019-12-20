{{featured_button_text}}
Pa Department of Labor and Industry

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania's jobless rate crept up slightly in November, even as the number of nonfarm jobs hit a new record high, the state Labor and Industry Department said Friday.

Pennsylvania's unemployment rate last month rose to 4.3%, up one-tenth of a percentage point from October.

The national rate dropped slightly in November, to 3.5%.

Pennsylvania has nearly 6.1 million jobs and is seeing the most of its increase in leisure and hospitality employment.

