HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania's jobless rate crept up slightly in November, even as the number of nonfarm jobs hit a new record high, the state Labor and Industry Department said Friday.
Pennsylvania's unemployment rate last month rose to 4.3%, up one-tenth of a percentage point from October.
The national rate dropped slightly in November, to 3.5%.
Pennsylvania has nearly 6.1 million jobs and is seeing the most of its increase in leisure and hospitality employment.