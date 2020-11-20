Pennsylvania jobless rate falls — because labor force shrank

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate fell again in October as payrolls continued to recover from the economic hit of last spring's pandemic-driven shutdowns, according to state figures released Friday.

Still, the rate fell only because of a big drop in the state's civilian labor force, and the state has yet to recover many of the jobs lost to the economic impact of the coronavirus.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was 7.3% in October, down 1 percentage point from September's adjusted rate of 8.3%, the state Department of Labor and Industry said.

That is below the state’s pandemic-driven unemployment high of 16.1% in April, the highest rate in more than four decades of record-keeping.

The national rate was 6.9% in October, and unemployment rates dropped in October in 37 states, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. Pennsylvania was hit harder by the pandemic than most states in the spring, and its unemployment rate had been one of the highest in the nation since.