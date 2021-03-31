Pennsylvania in talks to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

With Pennsylvania still vaccinating its most vulnerable population, Gov. Tom Wolf said Tuesday that his administration is discussing when to make the COVID-19 shot more widely available and that he expects it to happen relatively quickly.

Providers under the state’s jurisdiction are supposed to schedule all currently eligible people who request a vaccine — including people aged 65 and older and younger people with high-risk medical conditions — by Wednesday. Wolf asserted that providers are on track to meet that goal, and said Pennsylvania will soon be at a point where anyone who wants a vaccine will be able to get one.

More than a dozen other states, including bordering states like Ohio and New York, are expanding eligibility to most or all adults this week. President Joe Biden has pushed for states to make all adults eligible to be vaccinated by May 1. On Monday, Biden announced that by April 19 at least 90% of the adult U.S. population would be eligible for vaccination, and would have access to a vaccination site within 5 miles of home.

“We're talking about that now, as to how we want to move beyond where we are right now and how quickly we can do it,” Wolf said Tuesday after visiting a drive-thru mass vaccination clinic at Harrisburg Area Community College.