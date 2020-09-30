Pennsylvania House GOP pushes ahead plan for 'election integrity' panel

HARRISBURG — A proposal to set up a Republican-majority state House panel to review the fall election, with subpoena power and money to operate, was muscled out of committee Wednesday over loud Democratic objections.

The resolution would establish a Select Committee on Election Integrity to look into how the election is being regulated and conducted and to help determine if new legislation is needed, possibly before the Nov. 3 vote.

“I think my constituents would have grave and serious concerns that this somehow would be conducted in a manner that could interfere with said election,” said Rep. Pam DeLissio, D-Montgomery.

The resolution, which GOP leaders said will likely get a final House floor vote Thursday, was approved 15-10 by the House State Government Committee.

Democrats said they were concerned about Republicans launching partisan investigations into the election in the weeks ahead of Election Day.

“Democracies die slowly," said Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, D-Philadelphia. “And I think that this bill would be a fatal blow to our democracy.”

State Government Chairman Garth Everett, R-Lycoming, said his intention as the resolution's main sponsor was to have the committee generate forward-looking recommendations.