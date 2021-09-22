Pennsylvania high court OKs 'comfort dogs' for witnesses

Prosecutors argued the dog, Melody, was trained to accompany witnesses in court and would help allay the girl's fear of testifying.

The judge allowed it but said the dog had to remain under the witness stand throughout the teenager's testimony. He also instructed jurors to ignore the dog for purposes of assessing the witness's credibility and said they should not view her more sympathetically.

The Supreme Court said the judge had acted reasonably.

"We note that there is nothing in the record to suggest that the comfort dog was in any way disruptive to the trial," the court said.

The justices adopted rules established by Connecticut's high court and said they would apply to Pennsylvania state court cases. Judges can limit any potential prejudice to a defendant by blocking jurors' view of the dog and giving appropriate jury instructions, the court said.

Justice Christine Donohue endorsed the majority's adoption of a balancing test but said that in the Purnell case, prosecutors "presented no evidence to demonstrate that the presence of the sheriff's dog would enable the witness to testify more reliably and completely."

She said Purnell's lawyers had failed to argue the point at trial, preventing them from raising it on appeal.

