Pennsylvania halting pay for 9,000 state workers

David Fillman, president of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 13, which represents most of the employees whose paychecks will stop, said many of the employees have clerical duties. Affected employees will have a week to decide how to handle it, he said.

“Right now, it’s the ability of the employee to make that decision on their own based on their own family situation,” Fillman said. “Hopefully, it will be short-lived and then we’ll move on.”

AFSCME members can accrue up to 300 sick days under the contract and 45 days of vacation time, and can use this year's sick days as well.

About 5,700 of the affected workers are employed by PennDOT. About 900 work for the Department of Labor & Industry, about 850 work for Revenue, and the remainder are scattered across other agencies.

The frozen Labor & Industry positions are not associated with the state's unemployment compensation program, which has been overwhelmed by hundreds of thousands of claims, officials said.

In Westmoreland County, Commissioner Sean Kertes told news organizations that nearly 500 county employees will be furloughed after Friday, with benefits.