Gov. Josh Shapiro on Wednesday announced that more documents will be accepted for proof of Social Security number as part of the Real ID process.

Real ID is a federal law that requires a change in state driver's licenses and ID cards for federal purposes, such as boarding a domestic flight or entering a federal building or military base. After a number of delays in instituting the change in Pennsylvania, such acceptable federal IDs - including passports and military IDs - must be used for federal purposes on and after May 7, 2025.

Though there new IDs are required for federal purposes, it is not a requirement that all residents obtain a Real ID, and PennDOT will continue to offer standard-issue driver's licenses and photo ID.

For those who want to get a Real ID and are not part of the 2 million people who have already been issued one, Shapiro's administration expanded the list of acceptable Social Security documents to include more than just the card. For proof of Social Security, PennDOT will now also accept a W-2 form, an SSA-1099 form, a non-SSA-1099 form and a pay stub that has the applicant's name and full Social Security number on it.

“Gov. Shapiro has made it clear that the Commonwealth should help people succeed, not get in the way. Under his direction, PennDOT is working to make our services more streamlined and effective for the people of Pennsylvania,” PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll said. “Obtaining a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or ID card is optional in Pennsylvania, but we want the process to be as convenient as possible while still following federal regulations. We have confirmed that accepting these additional documents does not compromise the security or integrity of the REAL ID program.”

The administration noted that there has been no change to the rule surrounding the name, as it appears, on the proof of Social Security number. The name on the proof must still be the current legal name of the applicant. For those whose names do not match, they must update their name on the documents and provide an updated proof of Social Security number in order to apply for Real ID.

In addition to proof of Social Security, those looking to get a Real ID must also provide a proof of identity, which include birth certificates and valid U.S. passports; two proofs of current Pennsylvania address, which includes an unexpired driver's license or ID card, vehicle registration or utility bill; and proof of all legal name changes, including marriage certificates for each marriage, court orders approving name changes or amended birth certificates.

Residents can apply for Real ID at PennDOT driver's license centers, and it costs a first-time fee of $30, as well as a renewal fee that is currently $38.50.