Pennsylvania Department of State bungles ballot referendum for child sex victims; secretary of state resigns

Constitutional amendments must pass both chambers in two successive two-year sessions before going before voters in a referendum as the final OK. That had been expected to occur in the May 18 primary.

The proposals also have to be advertised in each two-year session, but that did not happen for the statute-of-limitations amendment during the session that ended Nov. 30. The Wolf administration vowed Monday to install new controls and tracking to ensure the mistake is not repeated.

The Department of State said its workers "advertised other proposed constitutional amendments passed during the last legislative session, but through simple human error mistakenly failed to include this proposed constitutional amendment in the advertisements."

As Wolf's top elections official, Boockvar played a prominent role in the hotly contested 2020 election in Pennsylvania, conducted with new voting machines and a greatly expanded vote-by-mail regimen. She declined comment Monday.

"I'm just shocked," said state Rep. Mark Rozzi, D-Berks, a prime backer of the amendment. "I just can't believe that this is where we are at right now in this process, that the secretary of state has dropped the ball."