Pennsylvania Democrats sue over GOP election 'investigation'
Minority Chairman of the Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee, Sen. Anthony Williams, D-Philadelphia, right, speaks as majority Chairman Sen. Cris Dush, R-Jefferson, looks on during a hearing at the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. 

 Associated Press

HARRISBURG  — Democrats in Pennsylvania's state Senate sued Friday evening in a state court to block a Republican-approved subpoena seeking voter information and to put a stop to what Republicans call a “forensic investigation” of last year’s presidential election.

Democrats had said they would sue within days after the Republican-controlled Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee voted Wednesday to issue a subpoena.

The subpoena seeks detailed state election records, including communication with counties and the names of who voted in last year’s presidential election, their birth date, address, driver’s license number and the last four digits of their Social Security number.

The subpoena is an outgrowth of former President Donald Trump's baseless claims that he was cheated out of victory last November, and ongoing pressure by Trump and his allies for battleground states where he lost to investigate the election.

More than a half year after the election, Republican lawmakers are passing new restrictions requiring identification to vote by mail. Voters in Florida and Georgia who want to vote absentee ballots in next year's governors races now must first provide identification to receive a ballot. Only two states had such a law in the books in 2020. New legislation requiring additional identification for mailed ballots has been introduced in 10 states. Critics say the measures may disproportionately bar votes from low-income, minority and college-age voters who are more likely to lack valid identification or an ID with a current address.Republicans pushed for the new restrictions, fanning concerns over election integrity by embracing former President Trump's false claims of voter fraud in last year's election. Those claims have been rejected by more than 50 state and federal courts - including the U.S. Supreme Court.And though all 50 states also certified election results, Republicans have also called for election audits in multiple hotly contested states, alleging fraud. On Friday, a state judge in Georgia ruled that 142,000 mail ballots could be unsealed for inspection in Fulton County, which includes much of Atlanta. Another heated ballot review continues in Arizona, where some Republican officials in Maricopa County say a private GOP audit is causing a split in the party. "There's this bloodthirstiness that's going on in our party right now that I don't understand, but we have to stop it," Bill Gates, Vice Chair of Maricopa Board of Supervisors said. "This is tearing at the foundations of democracy to act in this way to treat one another this way."President Joe Biden won narrow victories in both Georgia and Arizona - with official ballot recounts upholding his wins.One independent voter in Arizona said Republicans insistence on an audit - long after the fact - could stir a backlash against them.  "Well, I think, it's going help the Democrats. We think it's crazy. I mean, now how can people still be questioning this election. you can't fix stupid, I guess."

“The latest ploy by the Senate Republicans is unprecedented and completely unwarranted," Democrats said in a statement. “All aspects of the certified 2020 election have been thoroughly reviewed and adjudicated in the courts with no findings of irregularities or fraud. The timeframe to contest the 2020 certified election results is long overdue.”

The 53-page lawsuit, filed by all 21 Senate Democrats, contends that the Senate Republican bid to investigate the election illegally treads on the court's duties, violates state law over election audits and seeks information that is barred from public disclosure.

The subpoena was emailed to senior Department of State officials on Thursday, according to a Senate Republican spokesperson.

The majority of the information being requested is already available to the public, according to state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat. But Pennsylvania law prohibits the public release of a voter’s driver’s license number and Social Security number.

Republicans have maintained that they are exercising appropriate legislative authority to oversee executive branch functions, and they insist what they call an “investigation” has nothing to do with Trump or overturning the election.

Rather, they say, they are aiming to fix problems discovered in last year's election and improve confidence in elections.

“Hopefully it will accomplish one of two things,” Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Centre, said at Wednesday's committee meeting. “Either it will give us action items to better our laws moving forward for the next election, or we can dispel a lot of concerns about the last election. ... I think both of those are good.”

Democrats say Republicans are simply perpetuating Trump's “big lie” of baseless claims about election fraud that have eroded confidence in elections and are on a path to try to take away voting rights and undermine both democracy and elections.

Also Friday, legislators introduced a bipartisan bill to try to fix disputed or gray areas of Pennsylvania’s election law in the state Senate, which that was the product of hearings and a public report last spring.

President Joe Biden beat Trump in Pennsylvania by more than 80,000 votes, according to certified results.

Republicans in Pennsylvania have thus far stopped short of issuing subpoenas for voting machines and ballots from last year's presidential election, as the Arizona Senate GOP did in that state's widely discredited and partisan “audit.”

The lead contractor in Arizona’s review of its election results, Cyber Ninjas, has driver’s license numbers and the last four digits of Society Security numbers for voters in Maricopa County, according to an elections department spokesperson for the county. Arizona’s Republican-led Senate had subpoenaed that information.

But the quest in Pennsylvania by Senate Republicans for the driver's license and partial Social Security numbers of 9 million registered voters has fueled accusations that it could easily be compromised and expose millions to identity theft or worse.

Collecting that information “for political purposes is unjustifiable and a gross misuse of taxpayer resources,” Democrats said in the statement. “The fact that they will not share how that personal information will be stored, used or who will have access to it is astonishing.”

Senate Republicans say they will give the information to a yet-to-be-hired private contractor and that they will develop contractual provisions to make sure the information is kept secure.

However, Senate Republicans have provided no information about their vetting process have have given no guarantees that the information won't be given to a party that is attempting to overturn last year's election.

The chairman of the Intergovernmental Operations Committee, Sen. Cris Dush, R-Jefferson, said the information on voters is necessary to investigate allegations that addresses “that were listed for a voter” were really attached to a building where no one lived.

Dush could give no other details, such as who made the allegations, where the abandoned buildings were located or how many such voter addresses could be tied to abandoned buildings.

