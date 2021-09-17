Pennsylvania Democrats sue over GOP election 'investigation'

The subpoena was emailed to senior Department of State officials on Thursday, according to a Senate Republican spokesperson.

The majority of the information being requested is already available to the public, according to state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat. But Pennsylvania law prohibits the public release of a voter’s driver’s license number and Social Security number.

Republicans have maintained that they are exercising appropriate legislative authority to oversee executive branch functions, and they insist what they call an “investigation” has nothing to do with Trump or overturning the election.

Rather, they say, they are aiming to fix problems discovered in last year's election and improve confidence in elections.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Hopefully it will accomplish one of two things,” Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Centre, said at Wednesday's committee meeting. “Either it will give us action items to better our laws moving forward for the next election, or we can dispel a lot of concerns about the last election. ... I think both of those are good.”