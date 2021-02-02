Pennsylvania declares emergency for snow removal after storm dumps 20+ inches of snow in eastern part of state

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has declared a disaster emergency as that state’s residents begin digging out from the storm.

Wolf’s proclamation frees up millions of dollars for snow removal and other expenses associated with the massive, slow-moving storm, which dumped feet of snow on swaths of eastern Pennsylvania. It also authorizes state emergency management officials to request help from the National Guard.

Commercial vehicles remain banned on portions of interstates 80, 84 and 380, while restrictions remain in place on several other major roadways in eastern Pennsylvania.

The National Weather Service has reported huge snowfall totals throughout the central and eastern regions of the state, including 31 inches in Nazareth, 23 inches in Sterling, 22 inches in Auburn and 20 inches in Pocono Summit.

