Pennsylvania declares emergency for snow removal after storm dumps 20+ inches of snow in eastern part of state

Wolf’s proclamation frees up millions of dollars for snow removal and other expenses associated with the massive, slow-moving storm, which dumped feet of snow on swaths of eastern Pennsylvania. It also authorizes state emergency management officials to request help from the National Guard.
Commercial vehicles remain banned on portions of interstates 80, 84 and 380, while restrictions remain in place on several other major roadways in eastern Pennsylvania.
The National Weather Service has reported huge snowfall totals throughout the central and eastern regions of the state, including 31 inches in Nazareth, 23 inches in Sterling, 22 inches in Auburn and 20 inches in Pocono Summit.
A proposed state constitutional amendment allowing lawsuits for otherwise outdated child sexual abuse claims was not advertised as required, delaying the required voter referendum for at least two years.
A proposed state constitutional amendment allowing lawsuits for otherwise outdated child sexual abuse claims was not advertised as required, delaying the required voter referendum for at least two years.
Interstate 81 between exit 145 and 151 was quiet after PennDOT placed Level 4 restriction in place (I-81, 84 and 380 north of I-80), no commercial vehicles are permitted on Monday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Hazleton., Pa. Speed limits will be restricted to 45 mph on these roadways for all vehicles while restrictions are in place, and commercial vehicles not affected by the restrictions must move to the right lane.