Pennsylvania court again backs limits on abortion coverage

The lawsuit, filed in 2019, is asking courts to order the state’s Medicaid program to begin covering abortions, without restriction, and contends that a 1982 Pennsylvania law that restricts it violates the constitutional equal protection rights of low-income women.

The abortion clinic operators say denying Medicaid coverage of an abortion makes it unconstitutionally more difficult for a poorer woman to afford an abortion and — since Medicaid also covers transportation to medical appointments — the cost of travel to reach an abortion clinic.

The restriction also hurts the clinics because it forces them to subsidize the service and to divert money and staff from other services to help women enrolled in Medicaid who don’t have the money to pay for an abortion, they say.

Staff must also ask probing questions of a patient, such as whether the pregnancy was the result of rape or incest, they say.

Pennsylvania’s law is nearly identical to federal limits on the use of federal Medicaid dollars.

Sixteen other states allow public dollars to cover abortions beyond those exceptions, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a policy and research organization that supports abortion rights.