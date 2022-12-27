 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pennsylvania certifies election results after recount delay

Midterms 7.JPG

Voters enter Bosler Library in Carlisle to vote on Tuesday morning.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania's top elections official fully certified results from the November vote late last week after recount petitions in some counties had delayed the process, the Department of State said Tuesday.

An agency spokesperson said acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman completed certification of all races in the 2022 midterm election on Thursday.

The final tally was issued less than two weeks before members of Congress and state lawmakers are due to be sworn in on Jan. 3. The inauguration of the state's next governor, Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro, will be held Jan. 17.

Recount petitions in at least 27 of the state’s 67 counties, covering 172 voting precincts, caused delays as some county elections boards waited until litigation was resolved before sending in their own certifications to the state.

Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman reported that Pennsylvania achieved a relatively incident-free midterm election and thanked county election officials and poll workers for their tireless service.

"Election workers are the frontline heroes of our democracy. We are grateful for their work ensuring all eligible Pennsylvanians have access to the ballot and that every vote is counted," Chapman said.

Pennsylvania voters requested more than 1.4 million mail-in and absentee ballots in this election, and as of noon today, the counties had reported about 1.15 million, or approximately 83 percent of those ballots, were voted and returned. To count, mail ballots must have been received by counties by 8 p.m.

The Department of State had said it expected to comply with a request from the clerk of the U.S. House to send certification documents to Congress by mid-December.

Conservatives voicing concerns about the accuracy and reliability of Pennsylvania's voting machines and procedures filed most of the petitions. The majority were dismissed, but county judges did authorize at least 19 precinct recounts in six counties that moved vote totals barely or not at all.

