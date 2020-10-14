Pennsylvania becomes a battleground over election security

HARRISBURG — For anxiety over voting and ballot counting in this year's presidential election, it's hard to top Pennsylvania.
Election officials in Philadelphia, home to one-fifth of the state's Democratic voters, have been sued by President Donald Trump's campaign, blasted by the president as overseeing a place "where bad things happen" and forced to explain security measures after a theft from a warehouse full of election equipment.
Add to that an investigation into military ballots that were mistakenly discarded in one swing county, partisan sniping in the state Capitol over the processing of what is expected to be an avalanche of mailed-in ballots and an 11th hour attempt by Republican lawmakers to create an election integrity commission.
One of the most hotly contested presidential battleground states is trying to conduct a pandemic election in a hyper-partisan environment where every move related to the voting process faces unrelenting scrutiny from both sides. State and local election officials say they are doing all they can to make sure Pennsylvania doesn't end up like Florida two decades ago, when the last drawn-out presidential tally ended before the U.S. Supreme Court.
"For years, we have trusted our election officials to be reliable and nonpartisan. Why should we suddenly not trust them?" said Eileen Olmsted with the League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania, a nonpartisan organization that advocates to expand access to voting. "A lot of this is based on the perception of voter fraud, which there is absolutely no evidence of."
In many ways, Pennsylvania election officials are in the same position as their colleagues across the country, with the pandemic forcing them to alter their normal procedures. Other states also are using new voting systems this year and facing lawsuits over election procedures.
But the stakes are higher in Pennsylvania than in most other states. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, a Pennsylvania native, has visited it more than any other state since Sept. 1, and TV spending is higher than in any other state except Florida, according to the political ad tracking firm Kantar/CMAG.
Trump won Pennsylvania narrowly in 2016 — by less than 1 percentage point — to become the first Republican presidential candidate to carry the state since 1988. Tied for the fifth-most electoral votes, it is of the utmost value to both Trump and Biden. Polls show a tight race in Pennsylvania, with Biden holding a single-digit lead, often within the margin of error.
Republicans have signaled that the battle for who wins Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes could extend past Election Day amid challenges to individual ballots.
"We are seeing the kind of incidents that are likely to happen in every election be blown up to mean there is something fundamentally wrong with Pennsylvania election administration and we can't trust the Department of State or the counties to give us an accurate count," said Suzanne Almeida with Common Cause Pennsylvania, a nonpartisan organization that advocates to expand access to voting. "There are any number of reasons why that's not true."
The biggest challenge could simply be verifying and counting the crush of mail-in ballots, with some 3 million voters expected to request them. That would be over 10 times the number from four years ago. As of Tuesday, more than 2.6 million registered voters had already applied for mail-in ballots.
The Republican-controlled state Legislature has so far refused to allow local election offices to start processing those ballots before Election Day. That all but ensures the vote count will continue for days, if not weeks, and perhaps delay a final result in the presidential election.
Yet for all the accusations, investigations and political fear-mongering, many voters so far say they have had a problem-free experience registering and casting ballots since counties started mailing ballots to voters and opening offices to accept drop-offs late last month. That offers a glimmer of hope that perhaps Pennsylvania will avoid the national spotlight for the wrong reasons on Election Day.
Elzena Hall changed her registration from independent to Democrat and cast her ballot last week at a satellite election office in Philadelphia.
"Switching and registering and voting ... it was like so easy," said Hall, 48, who was given a T-shirt saying she had voted early.
Susan Stirling, a university academic adviser, had always planned to vote in-person on Election Day because she was concerned about dropping a ballot in the mail. But she had Monday off, so she decided to cast her ballot early at one of the city's election centers.
Support Local Journalism
"It went really quickly and smoothly," she said.
Whether that continues could hinge on several legal cases that remain unresolved. With voting already underway, judges could still decide fundamental questions about running the election and which ballots get counted.
One lawsuit before the U.S. Supreme Court involves a state court order to allow late-arriving mail-in ballots to be counted for up to three days after Election Day. Another involves the Trump campaign's effort to limit the use of drop boxes.
"A huge concern I have is the confusion that outstanding litigation causes with election officials and voters," said Witold J. Walczak, the legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania. "Confusion does not promote safe, accessible and secure elections."
The answer seems obvious to Katy Parr, a 30-year-old pursuing a master's degree at the University of Pennsylvania: Just make voting easier.
She's a native of Colorado, one of five states to conduct elections almost entirely by mail. Parr said she was bewildered by the fight over drop boxes, which are used extensively in Colorado.
"It blows my mind how much of a fight it was here to have them," said Parr, who cast her ballot at an election office in Philadelphia this week.
Republicans and the Trump campaign say they are only trying to protect the integrity of the election.
"His position was we have to have an election that is fair, and that every vote is counted and counted the right way," said Bernadette Comfort, Trump's state campaign chair.
Democrats use the same argument to criticize moves by Republicans. That includes lawmakers' attempt to create a GOP-controlled legislative panel to investigate how the election is being conducted. Democrats called it an attempt to "steal the election."
They also want the Republican-dominated legislature to repeal a requirement that mail-in ballots be rejected if voters fail to use a so-called secrecy envelope on the outside. A Philadelphia election official has said missing secrecy envelopes could trigger "electoral chaos" in November with potentially 100,000 or more ballots getting rejected across the state.
"What (Trump) has encouraged people to engage in is the only type of voter fraud that's actually real, and that's voter suppression," said Democratic state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, of Philadelphia.
Against this backdrop, election officials are trying to prepare knowing that something is bound to go wrong with some aspect of the election system.
Nick Custodio, a deputy commissioner with Philadelphia's election office, recalled a time two years ago when an election judge who was scheduled to open a polling place fell and broke her hip the morning of the election.
"The polling place didn't open on time because this poor woman was sitting in the snow," Custodio said. "Elections are put on by human beings. We're in a situation where it's gotten worse over the last few years, where anything happens is assumed to be malicious or some outside actor."
When asked what keeps him up at night, Custodio said: "The sheer enormity of it."
Election 2020 Preview: A look at
State House and Senate races
that impact Cumberland County
Why do people donate to political campaigns?
Election 2020 Preview: 31st Senatorial District
In the primary, three Democrats sought to challenge incumbent state Sen. Mike Regan for his seat in the 31st Senatorial District.
Shanna Danielson, who had previously sought office in the 92nd Legislative District, won the Democratic nomination in the June to face Regan in the general election.
The district covers a part of York County, where both candidates reside, as well as parts of Cumberland County, including Cooke Township, Dickinson Township, East Pennsboro Township, Hampden Township, Lower Allen Township, Middlesex Township, Monroe Township, Silver Spring Township, South Middleton Township, Upper Allen Township, Camp Hill, Carlisle, Lemoyne, Mechanicsburg, Mount Holly Springs, New Cumberland, Shiremanstown and Wormleysburg.
Here is a closer look at the two candidates:
Shanna Danielson
Political Party: Democratic
Age: 34
Residence: Carroll Township, York County
Education: Bachelors of music in music education from Mansfield University (2008); master’s of education in educational leadership from Edinboro University (2012)
Occupation: Music teacher
Website: www.shannaforpa.org
Endorsements: There are more than 30 total, but five highlights are Fight for Reform, PSEA, Working Families Party, Conservation Voters PA, AFL-CIO
What changes do you think need to be implemented in Pennsylvania in light of the COVID-19 pandemic?
This crisis has raised awareness around our struggling health care system, the fragility of our social safety nets, and the importance of our public schools. One of the major struggles of this pandemic has been the overloaded unemployment system and the fear of so many families that they might not have enough money to pay their rent/mortgage and buy food.
We need an agenda in Harrisburg that focuses on the needs of working people. That means paid sick and family leave, a livable wage for all workers, and health care that isn’t tied to employment. It means fairly funded public schools that have the means to help students achieve, even during a crisis. It means environmental policies that allow us to maintain our now-safer air quality, and infrastructure investments that allow more Pennsylvanians access to broadband and public transportation.
Mike Regan
Political Party: Republican
Age: 59
Residence: Carroll Township, York County
Education: Albright College
Occupation: Current state senator; retired U.S. marshal in the Middle District of Pennsylvania
Website: www.ReganForPASenate.com
Endorsements: PA Chamber of Commerce, PA State Troopers Association, National Rifle Association, PA Fraternal Order of Police, PA State Nurses Association
What changes do you think need to be implemented in Pennsylvania in light of the COVID-19 pandemic?
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States, our nation was not ready for the likes of a virus not seen since the Spanish flu. I worked every day to safely reopen our state so that Pennsylvanians could resume their lives and livelihoods.
As chairman of the Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee, I witnessed firsthand the overreach of the executive branch of our government. Our governor should have solicited advice and counsel from the Legislature throughout the crisis, and worked across party lines to build consensus from the Legislature, a co-equal branch of our government.
The Legislature has continued to operate in a bipartisan fashion to deliver aid to frontline workers, hospitals and schools during the pandemic. I plan to work with legislators to strengthen laws that will ensure that proper checks and balances are in place, and to prevent a future executive from wielding unilateral control.
No governor should have the singular authority to govern without legislative oversight like our governor has done and continues to do. We are a government of the people, by the people, and for the people. And a never-ending declaration of emergency should never be permitted to nullify our constitutional rights and freedoms.
Election 2020 Preview: 199th Legislative District
When former state Rep. Stephen Bloom decided to seek higher office in 2018, leaving the 199th Legislative District seat up for grabs, the race attracted Republicans, Democrats and Libertarians.
For this year’s general election, the race will again be contested.
The 199th Legislative District covers Carlisle, Dickinson Township, North Middleton Township, West Pennsboro Township, Middlesex Township, Upper and Lower Mifflin townships, Upper and Lower Frankford townships, Newville and part of Silver Spring Township.
Here are the candidates for the seat:
Janelle Kayla Crossley
Political Party: Democratic
Age: 62
Residence: Newville
Education: graduate of Cedar Cliff High school, Cumberland-Perry Area Vocational Technical School and Foley-Belsaw Institute of Locksmithing in River Falls, Wisconsin; had management and supervisory training from Mellon Bank
Occupation: Semiretired 25 years in health care facilities management; currently works at Community CARES emergency shelter
Website: https://janelleforpa199.com
Endorsements: District Council 89 AFSCME, AFL-CIO; Pennsylvania State Education Association; End Citizens United Let America Vote; Moms Demand Action Gun Sense Candidate Distinction; and Trans United Fund.
What do you think is the most important issue facing your district, and how would you address it?
There are of course many issues I consider important, but if I have to choose one, I will start with nursing home care and staffing. Twenty percent of the population is senior citizens in our district. We have several nursing homes, assisted living facilities, senior care, and continuing care facilities in the 199th. Having worked in health care facility management for 25 years before semiretiring, I have seen first-hand the problems.
Improvement of patient care should be uppermost in the minds of medical care personnel, along with improved staffing. Most days, nursing home staffing levels are below what the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services expects. This is when quality-of-care problems are going to emerge.
Waiting times for all services should be minimized. Patient information and instruction should be made noticeably clear. Communication with the patient and the family can avoid a lot of frustration and anxiety. Lack of adequately trained personnel and adequate training facilities is a major problem. Having a uniform basic curriculum would help bring about standardization.
And finally, low wages and poor training make it hard to keep well-trained personnel and staff causing nursing home staffing levels to fall below CMS expectations.
Barbara Gleim
Political Party: Republican
Age: 56
Residence: Middlesex Township
Education: Bachelor’s in political science from the University of Maryland in College Park, Maryland; master’s of business administration in food and agriculture from Delaware Valley University
Occupation: Legislator in Pennsylvania House of Representatives, 199th District
Website: www.BarbGleim.com
Endorsements: FARMER, Associated Builders and Contractors, PA Realtors Association, Fraternal Order of Police, Energy Transfer
What do you think is the most important issue facing your district, and how would you address it?
The most important issue facing the district is the health and safety of the people in our community, while reopening and getting back to normal lives. We need to protect those who are most at risk for COVID-19, provide our frontline workers with PPE and allow our businesses to safely open.
One area that is most concerning is the issue of the mental health of our seniors and our physically and mentally disabled. Many of the shutdowns that we have witnessed have had a dramatic impact on mental health issues resulting in an increase in suicide, drug abuse, anxiety and depression. Six months into the pandemic, we have leveled COVID-19 cases and we have identified those who are vulnerable.
If re-elected, I would continue to push for a safe reopening of our state and district, and work with community leaders to identify and eliminate state regulations that would hinder that goal. The main issue facing all facets of reopening is limited COVID-19 liability protections, and I have one of two bills in the state House that would advance that initiative. I would address unemployment, promote telemedicine and broadband expansion, and continue to fight for our liberties under our great Constitution.
Election 2020 Preview: 88th Legislative District
A Democratic challenger is looking to unseat a long-time Republican incumbent in the 88th Legislative District.
The district covers Upper and Lower Allen townships, Mechanicsburg, Shiremanstown, New Cumberland, Lemoyne and Wormleysburg.
Democrat Tara Shakespeare did not return requests for inclusion in The Sentinel’s Election Preview. Here is a closer look at the incumbent:
Sheryl M. Delozier
Political Party: Republican
Age: 53
Residence: Lower Allen Township
Education: Bachelor’s in political science and domestic government from the University of Delaware; master’s from Penn State University
Occupation: State representative
Website: Votedelozier.com
Endorsement: PA Troopers Association; FOP Keystone Lodge 41; National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB); Firearms Owners Against Crime; PA Farm Bureau
What do you think is the most important issue facing your district, and how would you address it?
During my time in the Legislature, I have worked hard to provide balanced, fair and real solutions to the difficult and complex issues facing our state and local communities. When COVID-19 hit Pennsylvania and the West Shore communities that I am so proud to represent, I did what the constituents elected me to do. I recognized the important issue facing our area and went to work to provide balanced, fair and real solutions for our children, families, seniors and job creators:
- Securing personal protective equipment for our frontline workers
- Increasing financial assistance for hospitals, nursing homes, vaccine development and virus testing
- Passing crucial telemedicine legislation to allow the delivery of health care services online
- Expanding protections for our first responders who are putting their lives on the line to protect us
- Pushing to safely reopen Pennsylvania businesses and get residents back to work using CDC guidelines
- Securing additional funding for our children’s education without raising taxes.
I am truly humbled and privileged to represent the 88th District in the Pennsylvania State House of Representatives, and I would be honored to earn your vote (whether in person or by mail) on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Election 2020 Preview: 87th Legislative District
One of the most heated primary battles in June was on the Democratic ticket for the 87th Legislative District, where three candidates looked to challenge the district incumbent.
The general election race has been narrowed to two candidates who aim to represent the district that covers part of Silver Spring Township and all of Hampden Township, East Pennsboro Township and Camp Hill.
Here is a look at the two candidates:
Nicole Miller
Political Party: Democratic
Age: 43
Residence: Hampden Township
Education: Graduated Honesdale High School in 1994; attended Mansfield University studying criminal justice and psychology
Occupation: Orthodontic technician; server in the restaurant industry; stay-at-home mom, depending on the needs of my children and family through the years.
Website: VoteNicMiller.com
Endorsements: SEIU State Council; Conservation Voters of PA; Clean Water Action Fund; Working Families Party; Moms Demand Action Recommended Gun Sense Candidate
What do you think is the most important issue facing your district, and how would you address it?
The most important issue we are facing as a district is keeping everyone as healthy as possible through flu season and the pandemic. This issue is not just about physical health, but financial and emotional health, as well. Three out of four people in Pennsylvania have been financially impacted in one way or another by COVID-19. We all know how our emotional health can suffer when we are struggling financially, and many are suffering with grief over loved ones lost to COVID-19.
I would start with listening to the people in our district about what resources would be useful to them. I would work with schools and municipal elected officials to assess needs on that level, and I would advocate for support from our representatives in Washington, DC. I would figure out what it is that needs to happen for COVID-19 testing to be easily accessible for all who wish to be tested, for masks and PPE to be available to those who cannot afford to buy them, and to work toward affordable quality health care for all. We must put people first, without dividing our communities, without politicizing safety and without careless regard for life.
Greg Rothman
Political Party: Republican
Age: 53
Residence: Silver Spring Township
Education: Cumberland Valley High School Class of 1985; bachelor’s degree from University of Massachusetts/Amherst (1989); master’s from Johns Hopkins University (2005); U.S. Marine Corps from 1991-2001
Occupation: Real estate and legislator
Website: www.gregrothman.com
Endorsements: Pennsylvania Trooper Association; National Federation of Independent Businesses; Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation; National Rifle Association; Cumberland County Sheriff Ron Anderson
What do you think is the most important issue facing your district, and how would you address it?
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, I would have answered that the most important issue facing our district was traffic congestion and transportation. The tremendous growth we have seen in the last 25 years has placed stress on our infrastructure, roads, streets and highways. As a member of the House Transportation Committee, I have worked to improve both congestion and safety on our roadways.
The COVID crisis changed everything in our lives. I protected lives and freedoms as a U.S. Marine and now I am fighting to protect our lives and livelihoods during these unprecedented times. I led a successful business and know how the economy works. I pushed to safely reopen Pennsylvania businesses and get residents back to work using CDC guidelines, secure personal protective equipment for our frontline workers, expanded protections for the first responders who are putting their lives on the line to protect, increased financial assistance for hospitals, nursing homes, vaccine development and virus testing and secured additional funding for our children’s education without raising your taxes.
America is the freest and most exceptional country in the history of the world. We have defeated colonialism, slavery, succession, fascism, socialism and communism. We will prevail over this crisis as well, so long as we are free to do so.
Election 2020 Preview: 92nd Legislative District
After an uncontested race on both ballots in the primary, voters will get to choose from two candidates for the 92nd Legislative District seat.
The district covers only Monroe Township in Cumberland County, along with parts of York County.
Democratic candidate Douglas Ross did not return requests for inclusion in The Sentinel’s Election Preview. Here is a look at the Republican incumbent:
Dawn W. Keefer
Political Party: Republican
Age: 47
Residence: Franklin Township, York County
Education: Bachelor’s in government and politics from George Mason University
Occupation: State representative
Endorsements: National Federation of Independent Businesses, FARMERS, Associated Builders & Contractors, Americans for Prosperity, Firearm Owners Against Crime
What do you think is the most important issue facing your district, and how would you address it?
The instability of Pennsylvania’s finances is the most important issue facing the 92nd District, as well as the commonwealth. While a poll of constituents might not rank the state’s finances as number one, all of their issue roads would certainly lead to it.
Pennsylvania’s pension system has an unfunded liability of remarkable proportion and questionable management practices that continue to cause higher contribution rates for school districts, and this causes — you guessed it — higher property taxes. State budget spending increases every year beyond the rate of inflation, causing funding gaps and compromising the stability of programs and services many Pennsylvanians depend upon. The allegiance to current government operations and the status quo costs the state billions and leads to higher taxes and fees for all Pennsylvanians.
I, and a few of my colleagues, introduced and passed a package of pension reform bills in the House that would codify best practices such as stress testing, removing collars and transparency, and would restructure the two pension boards for more efficient planning and management of investments. Some of those bills have moved to the Senate and others await a full vote on the House floor.
Additionally, I have successfully defeated numerous attempts to shift spending outside of Pa.’s general fund budget and into special fund accounts, which operates outside of legislative purview. I have authored legislation to provide financial savings in both the unemployment compensation system and in the state’s Medicaid system.
Poor fiscal stewardship and irresponsible budgeting practices by the commonwealth saddles Pennsylvanians with expenses that are unsustainable. Without measured spending controls and sound fiscal management, property tax relief will remain a pipe-dream. This is why I have been, and will remain, a fiscal hawk when it comes to our state’s finances; Pennsylvanians deserves better.
Election 2020 Preview: Few uncontested races on ballot
Nearly all of the races for political seats on the November ballot in Cumberland County will be contested, whether that be for president of the United States or for a seat in the state General Assembly.
A number of the races for seats in the House of Representatives were uncontested in the primary, but those single candidates from each party ticket will face each other in the general election.
The only two races across the county that will not be contested are both House seats.
Republican Rep. Torren Ecker ran unopposed in the primary and will again run unopposed in November in his attempt to seek re-election for the 193rd Legislative District. The district covers South Middleton Township, Mount Holly Springs, Penn Township, Cooke Township and North and South Newton townships, as well as northern Adams County. Ecker himself is from Hamilton Township, Adams County.
Perry Stambaugh is likely a shoe-in for the 86th Legislative District seat. The district covers all of Perry County, as well as parts of Cumberland County including Hopewell Township, Newburg Borough, Shippensburg Township, Shippensburg Borough and Southampton Township.
Stambaugh won the Republican nomination in a three-candidate race in the primary, and there will be no Democratic challenger on the general election ballot.
The seat is held by Rep. Mark Keller, who is not seeking re-election this year.
A contested race on this year’s ballot is the 33rd Senatorial District seat, in which incumbent Republican Sen. Doug Mastriano is seeking to quell opposition from his Democratic challenger, Richard Sterner. Neither responded to requests from The Sentinel to be featured in this year’s general election preview.
Election 2020 Preview: Polling places in Cumberland County
Though the COVID-19 pandemic is increasing the interest in mail-in ballots, Cumberland County still plans on offering in-person voting locations for the November general election.
Here are polling places in Cumberland County for the Nov. 3. election, including up-to-date temporary locations for this year's election. For maps of polling places, check out the county's website at www.ccap.net.
Camp Hill Borough Precincts
Camp Hill 1
Cleve J. Fredricksen Library, 100 N. 19th St., Camp Hill
Camp Hill 2
Camp Hill Community Room-Prosser Hall, 2145 Walnut St., Camp Hill
Camp Hill 3
Camp Hill Church of Christ, 3042 Cumberland Blvd., Camp Hill
Camp Hill 4
Camp Hill Community Room-Prosser Hall, 2145 Walnut St., Camp Hill
Camp Hill 5
Camp Hill High School, 100 S. 24th St., Camp Hill
Carlisle Precincts
Carlisle 1-1
St. John’s Episcopal Church, 1 N. Hanover St., Carlisle
Carlisle 1-2
Carlisle Alliance Church, 237 E. North St., Carlisle
Carlisle 2
Carlisle Band Hall, 35 E. South St., Carlisle
Carlisle 3-1
Bosler Memorial Library, 158 W. High St., Carlisle
Carlisle 3-2
Second Presbyterian Church, 528 Garland Drive, Carlisle
Carlisle 3-3
Carlisle Baptist Church, 701 Walnut Bottom Road, Carlisle
Carlisle 4-1
Carlisle Alliance Church, 237 E. North St., Carlisle
Carlisle 4-2
Grace Baptist Church, 777 W. North St., Carlisle
Carlisle 5
Stuart Community Center, 415 Franklin St., Carlisle (was Grace Baptist Church in June)
Cooke Township Precinct
Cooke Township Building, 1700 Centerville Road, Newville
Dickinson Township Precincts
North Precinct
Dickinson Township Municipal Building, 219 Mountain View Road, Mount Holly Springs
South Precinct
Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4200 Carlisle Road, Gardners
East Pennsboro Precincts
East Pennsboro 1
West Creek Hills Elementary, 400 Erford Road, Camp Hill
East Pennsboro 2
Enola Fire Company #3, 118 Chester Road, Enola
East Pennsboro 3
West Creek Hills Elementary, 400 Erford Road, Camp Hill
East Pennsboro 4
Enola First Church of God, 9 Sherwood Drive, Enola
East Pennsboro 5
Enola Fire Company #2, 17 E. Manor Ave., Enola
East Pennsboro 6
Northeast Fire & Rescue Company #2, 1400 Third St., Enola
East Pennsboro 7
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 225 Salt Road, Enola
East Pennsboro 8
East Penn Elementary, 840 Panther Parkway, Enola
East Pennsboro 9
East Penn Senior Center, 98 S. Enola Drive, Enola
East Pennsboro 10
East Penn Elementary, 840 Panther Parkway, Enola
Hampden Precincts
Hampden 1
Hampden Township Recreation Building-Community Room, 5001 Hampden Park Drive, Mechanicsburg
Hampden 2
Hampden Township Sporting Hill Station, 295 S. Sporting Hill Road, Mechanicsburg
Hampden 3
Graceway Church of God, 220 St. Johns Church Road, Camp Hill
Hampden 4
St. Timothy Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4200 Carlisle Pike, Camp Hill
Hampden 5
Good Hope Middle School, 451 Skyport Road, Mechanicsburg
Hampden 6
Good Hope Middle School, 451 Skyport Road, Mechanicsburg
Hampden 7
New Covenant Fellowship, 4500 Creekview Road, Mechanicsburg
Hampden 8
New Covenant Fellowship, 4500 Creekview Road, Mechanicsburg
Hampden 9
Good Hope Station, 1200 Good Hope Road, Mechanicsburg
Hampden 10
Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 1480 Jerusalem Road, Mechanicsburg
Hampden 11
St. James Presbyterian Church, 1425 Orrs Bridge Road, Mechanicsburg
Hampden 12
Vibrant - A Christian Church, 1775 Lambs Gap Road, Mechanicsburg
Hopewell Precinct
Hopewell Township Building, 415 Three Square Hollow Road, Newburg
Lemoyne Borough Precincts
Lemoyne 1
Trinity Lutheran Church, 509 Hummel Ave., Lemoyne
Lemoyne 2
Grace United Methodist Church, 309 Herman Ave., Lemoyne
Lemoyne 3
Lemoyne Borough Building, 510 Herman Ave., Lemoyne
Lemoyne 4
Lemoyne Borough Building, 510 Herman Ave., Lemoyne
Lower Frankford Precinct
Lower Frankford Township Building, 1205 Easy Road, Carlisle
Lower Mifflin Precinct
Lower Mifflin Township Building, 529 Shed Road, Newville
Mechanicsburg Borough Precincts
Mechanicsburg 1
St. Mark Lutheran Church, 117 W. Keller St., Mechanicsburg
Mechanicsburg 2-1
Mechanicsburg Presbyterian Church, 300 E. Simpson St., Mechanicsburg
Mechanicsburg 2-2
Wesley United Methodist Church, 203 S. Filbert St., Mechanicsburg
Mechanicsburg 3
First Church of God Community Center, 201 E. Green St., Mechanicsburg
Mechanicsburg 4
Mechanicsburg Municipal Center, 36 W. Allen St., Mechanicsburg
Mechanicsburg 5
Mechanicsburg Volunteer Fire Department, 208 S. York St., Mechanicsburg
Middlesex Township Precincts
Middlesex 1
Middlesex Township Building, 350 N. Middlesex Road, Carlisle
Middlesex 2
Hickorytown United Methodist Church, 1510 W. Trindle Road, Carlisle
Monroe Township Precincts
Monroe 1
Monroe Township Municipal Building, 1220 Boiling Springs Road, Mechanicsburg
Monroe 2
Monroe Township Fire Company, 1225 Peffer Road, Mechanicsburg
Mount Holly Springs Precinct
Citizen’s Fire Company #1, 100 Chestnut St., Mount Holly Springs
New Cumberland Borough Precincts
New Cumberland 1-1
New Cumberland Fire Dept., 319 Fourth St., New Cumberland
New Cumberland 2-1
New Cumberland River Rescue Building, 1127 Market St., New Cumberland
New Cumberland 2-2
St. Theresa Parish, 1300 Bridge St., New Cumberland
New Cumberland 2-3
New Cumberland Public Library-Foundation Hall, 498 Ninth St., New Cumberland
Newburg Precinct
Newburg-Hopewell Fire Department, 106 N. High St., Newburg
Newville Precincts
Newville North
Friendship Hose Company (Corporation Street Door), 15 E. Big Spring Ave., Newville
Newville South
Friendship Hose Company, 15 E. Big Spring Ave., Newville
North Middleton Township Precincts
North Middleton 1
North Middleton Fire Company #2, 2061 Spring Road, Carlisle
North Middleton 2
Lighthouse Church of God, 910 Cavalry Road, Carlisle
North Middleton 3
North Middleton Fire Company #1, 310 North Middleton Road, Carlisle
North Newton Township Precinct
North Newton Township Community Park Building, 528 Oakville Road, Shippensburg
Penn Township Precinct
Penn Township Volunteer Fire Company, 1750 Pine Road, Newville
Shippensburg Precincts
Shippensburg East
Oasis of Love Church, 303 S Washington St., Shippensburg
Shippensburg Middle
First Church of God Annex, 5 N. Prince St., Shippensburg
Shippensburg Township
Vigilant Hose Company, 20 Walnut Bottom Road, Shippensburg
Shiremanstown Precinct
Shiremanstown Borough Hall, 1 Park Lane, Shiremanstown
Silver Spring Township Precincts
Silver Spring 1
New Kingstown Fire Company, 277 N. Locust Point Road, New Kingstown
Silver Spring 2
Good News Free Methodist Church, 124 State Road, Mechanicsburg
Silver Spring 3
Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church, 208 Woods Drive, Mechanicsburg
Silver Spring 4
Silver Spring Presbyterian Church, 444 Silver Spring Road, Mechanicsburg
Silver Spring 5
CV School District-Administration Building, 6746 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg
Silver Spring 6
Saint Katharine Drexel Church, 1 Peter Drive, Mechanicsburg
Silver Spring 7
Silver Spring Township Social Hall, 6475 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg
Silver Spring 8
Young’s United Methodist Church, 7075 Wertzville Road, Mechanicsburg
Silver Spring 9
St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 6839 Wertzville Road, Enola
South Middleton Township Precincts
South Middleton 1
Mount Victory United Methodist Church, 1 Victory Church Road, Gardners
South Middleton 2
South Middleton Township Building, 520 Park Drive, Boiling Springs
South Middleton 3
Mount Holly Springs Church of God, 602 McLand Road, Mount Holly Springs
South Middleton 4
St. Patrick Church, 85 Marsh Drive, Carlisle
South Middleton 5
Carlisle Evangelical Free Church, 290 Petersburg Road, Carlisle
South Middleton 6
Citizen's Fire Company #2, 405 Forge Road, Boiling Springs
South Middleton 7
Citizen’s Fire Company #2, 405 Forge Road, Boiling Springs
South Middleton 8
Community Christian Fellowship, 360 York Road, Carlisle
South Middleton 9
Otterbein United Methodist Church, 647 Forge Road, Carlisle
South Newton Township Precinct
South Newton Township Fire Company, 16 Firehouse Road, Walnut Bottom
Southampton Township Precincts
Southampton Lower
Southampton Township Building, 200 Airport Road, Shippensburg
Southampton Upper 1
Middle Spring Presbyterian Church, 35 Middle Spring Road, Shippensburg
Southampton Upper 2
Southampton Township Multi-Purpose Center, 56 Cleversburg Road, Shippensburg
Upper Allen Township Precincts
Upper Allen 1
Daybreak Church, 321 Gettysburg Pike, Mechanicsburg
Upper Allen 2
Bowmansdale Church of God, CE Building, 101 E. Lisburn Road, Mechanicsburg
Upper Allen 3
Shepherdstown United Methodist Church, 1934 South York St., Mechanicsburg
Upper Allen 4
St. Peter Lutheran Church, 130 Nittany Drive, Mechanicsburg
Upper Allen 5
Bowmansdale Church of God, 101 E. Lisburn Road, Mechanicsburg
Upper Allen 6
Crossroads Community Church, 1425 S. Market St., Mechanicsburg
Upper Allen 7
Upper Allen Municipal Building, 100 Gettysburg Pike, Mechanicsburg
Upper Allen 8
Upper Allen Municipal Building, 100 Gettysburg Pike, Mechanicsburg
Upper Allen 9
Immanuel Alliance Church, 800 S. Market St., Mechanicsburg
Upper Allen 10
Geneva Green Apartments, Building 1, 500 Geneva Drive, Mechanicsburg
Upper Frankford Township Precinct
Upper Frankford Fire Company, 4080 Enola Road, Newville
Upper Mifflin Township Precinct
Upper Mifflin Township Building, 455 Whiskey Run Road, Newville
West Pennsboro Township Precincts
West Pennsboro Lower
West Pennsboro Fire Company, 20 Park Road, Plainfield
West Pennsboro Upper
Newville Assembly of God, 403 Oak Flat Road, Newville
Wormleysburg Borough Precincts
Wormleysburg 1
Knisely Hall, 20 Market St., Wormleysburg
Wormleysburg 2
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 1000 Yverdon Drive, Camp Hill
