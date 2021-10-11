Pennsylvania AG Shapiro jumps into '22 governor's race on Democratic side

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania's attorney general, Josh Shapiro, will formally announce his candidacy for governor on Wednesday, entering the 2022 race months after making his intentions known and effectively clearing the field of potential rivals for the Democratic nomination.

Shapiro, a familiar presence on cable TV news who has spent nearly two decades in elective office, will launch a bid to become the state's chief executive with a speech in Pittsburgh, campaign communications director Will Simons confirmed to the Associated Press on Monday.

Shapiro, 48, is a self-described progressive who led a nationally prominent investigation into sexual abuse of children by clergy and further raised his political profile by pushing back against Donald Trump's effort to overturn his presidential election loss last year.

He served as a state representative and chair of the Montgomery County commissioners board before winning election as the state's top prosecutor in 2016 with no law enforcement background and little practical courtroom experience.

If he gets the Democratic nomination, it’s far from clear whom Shapiro would face in the fall 2022 election. The large and growing pool of potential and declared GOP candidates seeking their party’s nod includes state senators, business leaders, a former congressman and others.