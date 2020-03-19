Pennsylvania adjusts child care policy amid coronavirus concerns

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania reported another big jump in confirmed coronavirus Thursday cases as Gov. Tom Wolf's administration sought to keep child care services open to families of health care workers and first responders on the front lines of fighting the spread of the coronavirus.

The state Department of Health reported that cases topped 180, up 40%.

Wolf's administration said it has created a waiver process for day care centers and group child care homes that serve families of health care workers and first responders.

Waiver requests will be processed as quickly as possible, the Department of Human Services said, although child care providers have complained about not hearing anything back from the agency.

Wolf ordered child care centers to close on Monday in an effort to help top the spread of the virus, with narrow exceptions for family child care homes and group child care homes operating inside a residence.

A look at the other developments in Pennsylvania:

CASES

Pennsylvania on Wednesday reported its first death from the new coronavirus, and state officials on Thursday announced another big jump, 40%, in the number of confirmed cases.