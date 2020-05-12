PennDOT to use existing photos on file for new driver's licenses

Individuals who renewed their product on or before May 10, 2020 will receive a camera card in the mail and will need to visit a PennDOT Photo License Center to obtain an updated photo. Additionally, non-U.S. citizens must also visit a driver’s license center in person to complete a transaction. For a list of reopened locations, visit www.dmv.pa.gov.

A Pennsylvania driver's license is valid for four years, expiring on the day after the driver's birthday. PennDOT will continue to send an Invitation to Renew to each driver three months prior to license expiration. Individuals age 65 or older have the option of renewing their license every two years, instead of the standard four years.

If a customer’s license is nearing expiration and they were planning to get a Real ID at their time of renewal, they can renew their license or ID and get a standard, “NOT FOR REAL ID PURPOSES” product. The issuance of Real ID is currently suspended as a mitigation effort in preventing the spread of COVID-19. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the Real ID enforcement deadline until October 1, 2021.

Once Real ID issuance has resumed, customers with a non-Real ID product can upgrade to a Real ID and their new product will include any time remaining on their current product, plus an additional four years – customers won’t “lose” time that they’ve already paid for, and after the initial Real ID product expires, there is no additional fee (beyond regular renewal fees) to renew a Real ID product.