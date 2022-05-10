PennDOT to host public hearing on I-83 bridge tolling plan

PennDOT will host a public hearing and accept public comment regarding an environmental assessment on the Interstate 83 South Bridge project and state toll plan.

The public hearing is scheduled to take place both in Cumberland and Dauphin counties, with the Cumberland County hearing scheduled for 3:30 to 7 p.m. May 25, at Penn Harris Hotel, 1150 Camp Hill Bypass, Camp Hill. The Dauphin County hearing is scheduled for the next day at Hilton Garden Inn-Harrisburg East, 3943 Tecport Drive, Harrisburg.

An open house display on the South Bridge project will begin at 3:30 p.m. with public testimony starting at 4:30 p.m. each day. All materials that will be presented during the open house, including the project overview, maps, low-income tolling details, diversion route improvements and environmental assessment documents, will be available online at www.penndot.pa.gov from May 10 to June 9.

The hearing will cover the environmental assessment, which examines the significance of potential impacts to natural, social, economic and cultural resources from this project and alternatives under consideration.

The plan to toll the I-83 bridge and other bridges in Pennsylvania has come under fire by nearly all local municipal, county and state officials. A number of them have already shared their concerns at hearings.

Residents who want to submit a public comment for the May 25 public hearing can either register in advance to attend in person by calling 717-743-1005 or visiting the PennDOT website; provide testimony in a separate hearing room with a stenographer; submit written comments to the hearing or mailing it to PennDOT District 8, I-83 South Bridge Project, Attn: Derek Mitch, 2140 Herr St., Harrisburg, PA 17013; emailing comments to i83SouthBridge@pa.gov; or filling out comment forms at the hearing and locations where the environmental assessment is available for review.

A physical copy of the environmental assessment documents will be available for review at the hearings, as well as at four Cumberland County locations: Cleve J. Fredricksen Library in Camp Hill, Camp Hill Borough Building, New Cumberland Borough Building and Lemoyne Borough Building.

​Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.