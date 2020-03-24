PennDOT reopens 23 rest areas in state, including 2 in Cumberland County

PennDOT on Tuesday said it is reopening indoor facilities at 23 rest areas across the state to all motorists, including the 13 facilities that were reopened last week with portable restrooms and hand-washing facilities.

PennDOT on March 17 had temporarily closed 30 rest areas in response to Gov. Tom Wolf's mitigation guidance for COVID-19, but the department is now reopening most of the rest areas with additional cleaning and maintenance.

Among the ones that will reopen are the rest areas located near the Newville exit and the one near the Allen Road exit in Carlisle.

“While unnecessary travel is discouraged as we all do our part to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, we understand that some trips are necessary and that access to rest areas is important,” said Acting PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “We are constantly evaluating our actions and services in responding to this emergency and will make adjustments where we can safely do so.”

The department said it will continue to evaluate whether additional rest areas will be reopened.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0