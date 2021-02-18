PennDOT eyes tolls to fund work on nine interstate bridges

HARRISBURG — Facing growing demands on its highways, Pennsylvania's Department of Transportation on Thursday named nine bridges on six interstates, including I-95′s milelong Girard Point Bridge in Philadelphia, that need upgrades and that it will consider for tolling to help generate the cash.

The work on the nine bridges would be costly, easily needing billions of dollars for projects that could take years to complete, PennDOT said.

Tolling would be electronic and collected through E-ZPass or license-plate billing, PennDOT said. The money collected on a bridge would go to its construction, maintenance and operation, it said.

The bridges are I-78's Lenhartsville Bridge in Berks County; I-79's bridges over State Route 50 in Allegheny County; I-80's bridges across Canoe Creek in Clarion County, Nescopeck Creek in Luzerne County, North Fork in Jefferson County and the Lehigh River, near Wilkes-Barre; I-81 over the Susquehanna River in northern Pennsylvania; I-83's South Bridge across the Susquehanna River, a mile from the state Capitol; and Girard Point Bridge in Philadelphia.

The bridges were selected because they are relatively large, costly projects that require improvements sooner, PennDOT said. The agency tried to give geographical balance to the bridges it selected to distribute the impact, it said.