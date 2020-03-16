PennDOT closes all driver license centers

HARRISBURG — All Driver License Centers and Photo License Centers in Pennsylvania will be closed for two weeks, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Monday.

The closings took affect at the close of business Monday and are in response to Gov. Tom Wolf's guidance regarding COVID-19, PennDOT said in its announcement.

The closures are in addition to those previously announced in Montgomery, Delaware, Dauphin, Bucks and Chester counties.

Additionally, expiration dates for driver licenses, identification cards, vehicle registrations, and safety and emission inspections will be extended:

• Driver licenses, photo ID cards and learner’s permits scheduled to expire from March 16, 2020, through March 31, 2020, the expiration date is now extended until April 30, 2020.

• Vehicle registrations, safety inspections and emissions inspections scheduled to expire from March 16 through March 31, 2020, the expiration date is now extended until April 30, 2020.

• Persons with Disabilities Parking Placards scheduled to expire from March 16 through March 31, 2020, the expiration date is now extended until April 30, 2020.