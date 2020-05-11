× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As Gov. Tom Wolf issued some harsh warnings Monday to local officials who have discussed defying his pandemic stay-at-home orders, Cumberland County’s leadership has attempted to toe a fine line in an increasingly partisan situation.

The county commissioners published an open letter to constituents Monday that said the county is “not moving toward a unilateral ‘re-opening,’ in the manner that some other counties have announced,” and that it is “not promoting or advocating any actions that are openly defiant of the state of emergency.”

The letter came after a Saturday release from the commissioners saying that the county solicitor would look to “identify if the county has any legal basis to re-open the county by overriding the governor’s emergency declaration.”

The answer to that query is “no,” Commissioner Gary Eichelberger said Monday, although some political figures and media outlets apparently took the Saturday announcement and jumped to the conclusion that Cumberland County’s government would tell it’s businesses to re-open anyway, which it clearly is not, Eichelberger said.

The problem is an increasingly politicized narrative that assumes one must either agree completely with Wolf’s performance, or else want to buck him just for the sake of being defiant, with no nuance allowed, Eichelberger said.

“We’re trying to be constructive here, but this whole argument has devolved into a political food fight,” said Eichelberger, a Republican.

The county has been in regular communications with Wolf’s office about how re-opening preparations can happen more rapidly, Eichelberger said.

“We’re trying to provide good and useful input on that,” Eichelberger said. “Pounding on the table isn’t going to get us there.”

“It’s hard for the county to reassure people. The nonsense that has gone on about defying the governor has really riled people up,” said Commissioner Jean Foschi, a Democrat.

“Instead of spending the time and resources on things that could get us open earlier, we’re wasting time on political posturing,” Foschi said.

The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners, which also includes Republican Vince DiFilippo, is rarely partisan, but now finds itself faced with a fight in which state-level officials are driving a narrative in which counties have to choose sides on an issue that isn’t a simple for-or-against dichotomy, Eichelberger said.

“There’s a very organized effort at the heart of this push, and a lot of it’s political,” Eichelberger said. “They are clearly inciting a lot of good, concerned citizens toward advocating for something based on incorrect facts, the main incorrect fact being that we could even get away with doing with what they’re advocating, that we could just open the county.”

Doing so is difficult on two levels. One, the county has no power to prevent state agencies from enforcing the measures. Wolf said Monday that businesses that defy the pandemic lockdown could face the loss of their licenses and permits; counties that are defiant could be cut out of state funding, including federal CARES Act dollars apportioned by the state.

Two, even if the county were to tell its constituents to open things back up, that’s no indication that they would, or that the re-opening would be an economic success.

Consumer confidence remains weak, and many businesses are struggling to get federal loans, limiting the amount of capital they would have to re-start, even if customers were confident enough to come back.

Much of this confidence has to do with how well the state his expanding testing and contact tracing so that citizens aren’t afraid of contracting the virus. Speeding up this process is likely the best way to speed up re-opening, Foschi said. Time spent pointing fingers is time spent not dealing with how to organize contact tracing or systematic antibody testing.

“I wish that our elected officials, instead of spending time working against the governor in what seem to be re-election attempts, said ‘hey, we need to put long-term efforts into this,’” Foschi said.

Counties also need direction from the state on keeping long-term living facilities secure even as the rest of the community re-opens. Continual monitoring of nursing homes is costly, something Cumberland County — which runs one of Pennsylvania’s few remaining county-owned homes — knows well.

“If we’re going to move toward a more targeted quarantine, we need to get active now. We have to plan it and we have to implement it before the doors are thrown open,” Eichelberger said. “We know that it’s very difficult and expensive to do this. That’s an important nut to crack as we move onto the next phase.”

Wolf has announced that 37 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties have or will be moving from the “red” phase of COVID-19 mitigation into the “yellow” phase, which allows for some additional activities, including retail, but still limits restaurants to take-out only, among other social distancing measures.

Cumberland is not slated to move into phase yellow, but both Eichelberger and Foschi pledged to continue to put pressure on the Wolf administration and the Legislature to help get the county to that point.

CASES

Seventeen new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths were reported in Cumberland County in Monday’s report from the state Department of Health.

Presumably all of Monday’s new cases are from long-term care facilities in the county, where the DOH also reported 18 new cases Monday from residents in long-term care facilities. The higher number of new cases in nursing homes (compared to the daily overall report for the county) is most likely from a reconciliation of data.

The DOH still shows 8 facilities in Cumberland County now showing 218 residents and 54 staff members who have tested positive, with 32 deaths.

The DOH reports 11,801 resident cases of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities in the state and 1,655 cases among employees, for a total of 13,456 at 540 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of the state’s total deaths, 2,552 (68%) have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

The DOH said approximately 3,790 of total cases in the state are in health care workers.

Cumberland County overall shows 451 total positive cases with 33 deaths. Monday’s results showed 17 positives out of 121 total tests for a rate of 14%. In the county totals, 272 of the 451 total positive cases are in long-term care facilities, or 60%. Of the county’s 33 overall deaths, 32 are from long-term care facilities. SCI Camp Hill remains with five total positive cases.

In the past 14 days, 169 new cases have been reported in the county. That puts the county’s per capita rate for the 14-day period at 66.70 cases per 100,000 people in the county.

The southcentral region saw 74 new cases in Monday’s report. Overall, the region saw 1,402 new cases over the previous 14-day period, putting its rate of cases per 100,000 people at 81.18.

Statewide, the Department of Health reported an additional 543 positive cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the statewide total to 57,154.

The state is reporting an increase of 24 additional deaths Monday, bringing the statewide total to 3,731 deaths in Pennsylvania. There are 231,704 patients who have tested negative to date.

