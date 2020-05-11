Partisan narrative isn't speeding up re-opening process, county commissioners say

Doing so is difficult on two levels. One, the county has no power to prevent state agencies from enforcing the measures. Wolf said Monday that businesses that defy the pandemic lockdown could face the loss of their licenses and permits; counties that are defiant could be cut out of state funding, including federal CARES Act dollars apportioned by the state.

Two, even if the county were to tell its constituents to open things back up, that’s no indication that they would, or that the re-opening would be an economic success.

Consumer confidence remains weak, and many businesses are struggling to get federal loans, limiting the amount of capital they would have to re-start, even if customers were confident enough to come back.

Much of this confidence has to do with how well the state his expanding testing and contact tracing so that citizens aren’t afraid of contracting the virus. Speeding up this process is likely the best way to speed up re-opening, Foschi said. Time spent pointing fingers is time spent not dealing with how to organize contact tracing or systematic antibody testing.

“I wish that our elected officials, instead of spending time working against the governor in what seem to be re-election attempts, said ‘hey, we need to put long-term efforts into this,’” Foschi said.