 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Panel to consider House GOP objections to school mask order

  • 0
Pennsylvania Capitol

The Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019.

 Matt Rourke, Associated Press
The Pandemic Caused U.S. School Enrollment to Drop By Nearly 3 Million in 2020

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania House Republicans are hoping a rarely used procedure will halt a statewide school masking order Thursday when a special panel will consider whether it should be formally adopted as a regulation rather than simply as an order by the acting Health secretary.

The Joint Committee on Documents, an obscure entity that consists of members of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf's administration, other executive branch officials and legislative leaders, was set to meet and potentially vote on the validity of Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam's Aug. 31 order.

The order applies to K-12 schools and child care facilities and is designed to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

The special committee meeting is required after the House Health Committee voted on party lines to request its review and asked the committee to take it up in a Sept. 14 letter from its GOP chairwoman.

If the committee determines it should have been promulgated as a regulation, it can order the Health Department to either go through the process of establishing it as a regulation within 180 days or to stop using the order at all.

The hearing comes a day after a state court heard argument in a pair of lawsuits challenging the order, including one filed by Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, a Centre County Republican. The status of Beam's order as a regulation is also an issue in those cases.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden to pitch agenda in Scranton

Biden to pitch agenda in Scranton

HARRISBURG — President Joe Biden will travel to Scranton on Wednesday, the White House said, as the Democrat works to rally support in Congres…

Police: Gerow was sideswiped in crash

Police: Gerow was sideswiped in crash

A state police investigator wrote that he could see marks on the driver’s side of Gerow’s Mercedes sedan “which were consistent with being side swiped” by the motorcycle.

Watch Now: Related Video

South Korea launches first space rocket

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News