Pa. will apply for FEMA unemployment funds, but says Trump order is a "Band-Aid" without Congressional action

“The answer is not as easy as it would be if Congress simply extended the FPUC benefit, which would enable us to get the benefits out the door very quickly,” Oleksiak said.

The timeline on if and when the additional benefits will hit is still unclear, Oleksiak said Tuesday, given that “we don’t’ have all the guidance from FEMA” as to how the funds will actually flow.

The amount of relief is also unclear, with Trump administration officials having said that existing unemployment payments could count as the $100 per person weekly state contribution, meaning the net gain for workers would be only $300.

Oleksiak said Tuesday that he did not yet know who in the state capitol could allocate the additional benefit if it were to be provided; the DLI said last week that the state legislature would need to appropriate funds for the $100 benefit.

For the work week ending Aug. 8, the DLI reported 9,465 continued unemployment claims in Cumberland County, and 386 new claims. These numbers do not include claims made for unemployment benefits outside of the regular unemployment insurance system, such as some of the extended benefits authorized under the CARES Act.