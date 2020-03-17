Pa. to open virus testing sites; Amtrak cuts some service

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania's Department of Health is working on a plan to open public testing sites for the coronavirus, as the state's health systems and hospitals increasingly operate their own sample-taking sites or testing laboratories.

A department spokesman, Nate Wardle, said the agency is in the process of organizing public testing sites, and will announce them when there are locations, times and dates.

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia is able to test, and Geisinger Health System is testing for its own in-house patients, the department said.

Meanwhile, some hospitals are operating specimen-collecting sites, including the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Main Line Health in the Philadelphia area and Central Outreach Wellness Center in Pittsburgh.

Dr. Ronald Walsh, clinical laboratory director at Health Network Laboratories/Lehigh Valley Health Network, said Tuesday that his lab will go live with testing in the next couple of days.

In addition to the Department of Health, there are four private lab companies that are testing specimens, the department said.

Amtrak said it is suspending its Keystone Service starting Wednesday, and all Pennsylvanian trains on Thursday. The Keystone runs between Harrisburg and New York City, and the Pennsylvanian runs between New York City and Pittsburgh. Details were not immediately available.

