Pa. to increase indoor, outdoor event capacity on May 17

The Wolf Administration announced Tuesday it is increasing maximum capacity restrictions for indoor and outdoor events on May 17, ahead of lifting the limits completely on Memorial Day.

By Monday, occupancy limits for indoor events will increase to 50%, while capacity at outdoor events will be raised to 75%.

The administration said, however, the update will not prevent municipalities, school districts, restaurants and venues from implementing their own, stricter mitigation efforts. Based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, social distancing is still strongly recommended.

Face coverings are still to be worn indoors and outdoors, per guidance from the state Department of Health. Mask guidance will be the only COVID-19 mitigation effort that will remain in place after Memorial Day.

“As more Pennsylvania adults get vaccinated and guidance from the CDC evolves, we can continue to move forward with the commonwealth’s reopening efforts,” Gov. Tom Wolf said in a news release. “We recognize the significant strain businesses have faced during COVID-19 mitigation efforts. Throughout the last year and half, we have seen businesses continue to put the safety of their patrons first and I believe they will continue to do so even with this capacity increase.”