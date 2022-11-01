Pa. to begin Crow Dispersal Program with whistling devices, exploding shells at Capitol Complex

The Pennsylvania Department of General Services on Tuesday announced it will begin its annual Crow Dispersal Program at the Capitol Complex.

Pennsylvania Capitol Police will use the U.S. Department of Agriculture-approved method of discharging exploding shells and whistling devices to deter crows from roosting at the complex, according to the department. General Services said the use of these methods is non-lethal and not harmful to the environment, people, crows or other animals.

The effort will take place throughout the next few months daily between 5 to 7 p.m. until the crows are deemed "effectively dispersed." The department said it is notifying residents to be aware of the sounds in order to prevent any alarm.

The department said the annual program helps reduce slipping hazards for pedestrians due to increased crow waste that can accumulate on sidewalks, especially in wet weather. The department said the program also helps reduce crow waste damage to buildings in the Capitol Complex.