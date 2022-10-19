Pa. state parks required to have naloxone on hand to combat overdose deaths

State officials with the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, Department of Health and Department of Conservation and Natural Resources on Wednesday touted the availability of naloxone via state park rangers at all of the state parks.

Naloxone is used in cases of opioid overdoses to quickly restore breathing function to someone whose breathing has stopped or slowed after overdosing. Though the medication can be administered by those without medical training, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources requires all state park officers to be trained in administering the drug and carrying a kit while on duty. The kit includes a pair of gloves and two prefilled and needleless intranasal devices.

“A key component to decreasing overdose deaths is getting naloxone into all communities across the state,” said Steve Ross, special assistant to the Drug and Alcohol Programs secretary. “You never know when you may come across an individual experiencing an overdose, even at unsuspecting places, such as our state parks. By making naloxone more accessible, we’re giving Pennsylvanians an additional resource for combating the increase in fentanyl across the commonwealth.”

The officials were at Pine Grove Furnace State Park Wednesday to discuss the medication's availability at all state parks.

“DCNR is proud to support Wolf administration efforts to fight overdose deaths and substance use disorders by providing front-line responders with naloxone and sharing resources for those in need of treatment at state parks and forests,” Conservation and Natural Rescources Policy Director Nicole Faraguna said. “So many of us have been affected by the overdose epidemic, which is why we want to assist those struggling with addiction in a compassionate and evidence-based way to help direct them towards a more positive path.”

Currently, naloxone can be obtained by first responders and the general public at their local pharmacy through a standing state order allowing for their purchase. Residents can obtain the nasal spray or the syringe version of the medication, and they can also request naloxone to be mailed for free through NEXT Distro at nextdistro.org/pennsylvania.