Pa. Speaker Rozzi begins statewide listening tour sessions this week

Speaker of the House Mark Rozzi, D-Berks, will begin his self-titled listening tour sessions this week in Pittsburgh.

The first session of the tour will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Simmons Auditorium at the Carnegie Mellon University Tepper School of Business in Pittsburgh. There will be a public comment period at the end of the session.

Rozzi, who has vowed to serve as an independent speaker, on Thursday announced six lawmakers he chose to serve as what he's calling the Speaker’s Workgroup to Move Pennsylvania Forward. Any rules they develop will have to be approved by a majority in the House in order to take effect.

He followed that up Friday by announcing a statewide listening tour to meet with the public and good government groups to address partisan gridlock and deliver justice for survivors of childhood sexual abuse. He will be joined by members of the bipartisan Speaker’s Workgroup to Move Pennsylvania Forward at these sessions.

“I pledged to be an independent speaker of the House and I will be an independent speaker of the House," Rozzi said in a news release. "While some want to focus on my independence in terms of party politics, my commitment is to the people of Pennsylvania. To this end, I have formed the bipartisan Speaker’s Workgroup to move Pennsylvania Forward to advise on the next steps to ensure that our chamber operates appropriately and that our top priority — seeking justice for survivors of sexual assault — is addressed swiftly and not leveraged for other ideological or political ends.

"To help us break this gridlock, I have decided to seek the counsel of those most often neglected: the people of Pennsylvania. In the coming weeks I will be touring the commonwealth to hear directly from our citizenry on how they think the House can best move forward and heal the divides that exist due to the hyper-partisan politics of Harrisburg."

Since Rozzi became speaker two weeks ago, the House has not adopted rules, announced committee membership or held any votes.

Republican leaders and a few other GOP members joined with all Democrats to elect Rozzi speaker after a close November election and three Democratic vacancies resulted in a temporary 101-99 Republican margin. Democrats had been in the minority for 12 years.

Rozzi, who has spoken of his own abuse at the hands of a Catholic priest, has long advocated for a two-year “window” during which child sexual abuse survivors can sue. A constitutional amendment to create the two-year window needs to pass both legislative chambers any time over the next two years in order to go before voters for final approval in referendum form.

Democrats are hopeful they will reach a 102-100 majority once three House special elections are held in Democratic-leaning seats in the Pittsburgh area on Feb. 7, along with a Senate special election Jan. 31 in which an incumbent Republican House member is running.

“I am inviting the Speaker’s Workgroup to Move Pennsylvania Forward to join me," Rozzi said. "It is my hope that at the conclusion of this tour we will have a clear idea on how best to heal the divides in Harrisburg, what a fair set of House rules should include, and a plan to finally get survivors of childhood sexual assault the justice and truth that they so desperately deserve."