Pa. senator's legislation looks to force DOH to provide more transparent information
Doug Mastriano

State Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-33, sits at a meeting in September 2019. Mastriano is seeking co-sponsorship of legislation that would require more transparency from the state Department of Health on public health matters.

 courtesy of Sen. Mastriano's office

A state senator is looking for co-sponsors for his legislation to revise restrictions on what information residents receive about a public health crisis.

Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-33, which covers the Shippensburg area of Cumberland County, as well as Adams County and parts of Franklin and York counties, announced Thursday that his proposal would update the state's Disease Prevention and Control Law of 1955.

Mastriano said the proposal aims to revise restrictions that are preventing the state Department of Health from publicizing relevant data and details concerning the COVID-19 pandemic. He said transparency about cases has been lacking in the state.

“Currently, the law allows the Health Department to keep records and reports of contagious diseases strictly confidential,” Mastriano said in a news release. “Unfortunately, the Health Department has been using this outdated law to withhold life-saving information during the ongoing pandemic. This change to the 1955 law only impacts information related to a pandemic.”

The senator said state health officials did not provide the public with the total number of samples tested or the number of people quarantined after possible exposure during the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak, which he felt could have exacerbated the crisis.

“It is disheartening that neighboring states have been more transparent about potential cases,” he said.

The state Department of Health currently releases information on the county-level about how many cases and deaths there are, as well as how many people have tested negative, but it hasn't released any further information about the patients themselves, citing the 1955 law. Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine on Wednesday did say that the department will begin to offer age breakdowns of cases later this week.

Mastriano circulated a co-sponsorship memo to Senate members Tuesday. He said he is seeking actions on recommendations that were made to the state Senate in a report it commissioned on the law in 2013.

